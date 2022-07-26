Gov. Henry McMaster Makes Major Investment into S.C. Workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced an additional $25 million investment into Workforce Scholarships for the Future, a program that provides scholarships to cover the cost of tuition and required fees at any of South Carolina's 16 technical colleges for any adult or recent high school graduate to pursue an industry credential or associate degree in high-demand career fields like manufacturing, health care, computer science, or logistics.

"With over 64,000 jobs created in just the last five years, South Carolina has experienced record-breaking economic growth," said Governor Henry McMaster. "To continue to attract more jobs and investment to South Carolina, we must invest in our people to make sure we can meet the ever-changing needs of our business community. Workforce Scholarships for the Future will help provide our people with good-paying jobs and our companies with the skilled workforce they need to succeed. We are ensuring that South Carolina’s economic success will continue for generations, and that South Carolina families will be the ones benefitting from it.”

In early 2021, Governor McMaster invested $12 million in GEER (Governors Emergency Education Relief) Funds in the S.C. Technical College System to train South Carolinians for the available, high-demand jobs in the state. By the end of the year, the program yielded staggering results, with 5,000 South Carolinians being reskilled and employed. Because of that success, Governor McMaster formally created Workforce Scholarships for the Future in November of 2021. Today’s $25 million investment, combined with $39 million allocated by the General Assembly in this year’s state budget, is expected to be used to train or retrain approximately 40,000 South Carolinians.

To date, 6,198 South Carolinians have been trained through this program, including:

825 Nursing Assistants

775 Commercial Drivers

616 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs)

478 Welders

392 Phlebotomists

208 Forklift Operators

107 Electrical Lineman Technicians

87 ManuFirst SC

