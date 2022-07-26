PRESS RELEASE: Petaia -Tevita appointed to lead Tourism

SAMOA, July 26 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); – A long serving public servant with the Samoa Tourism Authority is the new Chief Executive Officer per appointment approved by Cabinet last week Thursday. From a list of 7 applicants, Cabinet endorsed the Recommendation from the Panel to appoint Pativaine Petaia- Tevita as the new CEO to lead the Authority for the next three years.

She holds a Master in Business Administration complemented by a Bachelor of Business and a second Bachelor Accounting. She brings 17 years of valuable experience as senior officer and Assistant CEO with the Tourism Authority.

PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: Tofia Petaia – Tevita ma Ofisa Sili Fou o Pulega o Tagata Tafafao Maimoa Mai (S.T.A.)

(OFISA SO’OUPU) – Ua tofia Pativaine Petaia- Tevita i le Tofiga Pule Sili o le Pulega o Tagata Tafafao Maimoa Mai. O Pativaine o loo tautua nei i le Pulega o Tagata Tafafao Maimoa Mai mo le tele o tausaga.

O lenei tofiga sa fautuaina mai e i latou sa fa’atinoina fa’atalanoaga ma ua fausia e le Kapeneta le latou fautuaga.