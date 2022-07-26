Read more about Echols County Man Arrested for Child Molestation and Sexual Exploitation of Children

Submit Release
Statenville, GA (July 26, 2022) – ﻿ On Monday, July 18, 2022, Dale Carmack, age 69, of Echols County, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Child Molestation and seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. The GBI was requested to begin an investigation into a possible child molestation on June 21, 2022, by the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Echols County investigators and GBI agents began the investigation, conducted interviews, and processed evidence which led to a search warrant on Carmack’s home and his subsequent arrest. During the execution of the search warrant, additional evidence was obtained that assisted investigators further in the case. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the analysis of electronic evidence seized in the case.

Carmack was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

