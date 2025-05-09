LaGrange, Georgia (May 9, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged former Troup County Board of Commissioners’ employee Wesleigh Gaddy, age 35, of Hogansville, GA, with one count of Theft by Taking. Additional charges are pending.

On Monday, May 5, 2025, the Troup County District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to assist with a theft investigation involving Gaddy, who formerly held the position of Payroll and Benefit Generalist. The investigation shows that Gaddy was responsible for misuse of the Troup County Board of Commissioners' Payroll System.

Gaddy was booked into the Troup County Jail.

At this time, no additional employees are believed to be involved in the theft. However, the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Midland at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.