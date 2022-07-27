Compass Intelligence Honors Vapor IO as 2022 Edge Computing Company of the Year
Vapor IO recognized for innovation and growth of its Kinetic Grid™ platform and INZONE™ program.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vapor IO, developers of the Kinetic Grid platform, the world's first Open Grid network, capable of delivering Internet and cloud convenience with on-premises performance and security, today announced it has been recognized with the 2022 Edge Computing Company of the Year award by Compass Intelligence. The award honors Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid™ platform and the company's progress deploying in 36 US. cities while also launching its first INZONE (Industry 4.0 Zone) in Las Vegas.
— Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence.
“Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform continues to expand its footprint across the U.S., delivering a nationwide neutral host platform capable of unlocking the economics of 5G and edge computing,” said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. “The 10th Annual 2022 Compass Intelligence Mobile, IoT, and Emerging Tech Awards honor companies, vendors, and organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption, and excellence in the technology industry. Vapor IO continues to lead the industry with its Kinetic Grid platform and is deserving of CompassIntel's Edge Computing Company of the Year award.”
In the past year, Vapor IO has continued to accelerate overall growth, making significant progress expanding its Kinetic Grid platform to 36 U.S. markets. The company also co-founded the Open Grid Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing new capabilities to the Internet through smart infrastructure. Additionally, Vapor IO announced a partnership with VMware to support telco workloads on the Kinetic Grid by integrating with VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform. The company also built a national backbone with Zayo fiber, offering high-performance connectivity between Kinetic Grid cities.
Vapor IO launched its INZONE program in October, accelerating the commercialization of true edge and near-premises applications that would be impossible to deliver with legacy infrastructure. The first INZONE is in Las Vegas, Nevada, and operates in the city of Las Vegas as well as in surrounding Clark County, including the Las Vegas strip. In an economic study by Tolaga Research, the Kinetic Grid INZONE in Las Vegas is projected to contribute as much as $115.8 billion in total economic impact to the region over the next 10 years.
“CompassIntel has a great reputation advising the leading companies in telecom, edge and IoT. We’re honored they have recognized Vapor IO as this year’s leading edge computing company,” said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO. “We are pleased that our efforts to innovate with neutral host business models has not gone unnoticed and that our Kinetic Grid platform is considered a world-class platform for 5G and next-generation applications.”
For more about Vapor IO and its solutions, please visit www.vapor.io
About Vapor IO
Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge-to-edge Open Grid networking, colocation and interconnection platform capable of supporting the most demanding low-latency workloads at the edge of the wireless and wireline access networks. The company’s Kinetic Grid architecture combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection, high-speed networking, and telemetry-based intelligence. The company’s technologies deliver the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the last mile wired and wireless networks. Vapor IO Kinetic Grid services are available in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh, and will soon be available in 36 US markets. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.
Vapor, Kinetic Edge, Kinetic Grid, Kinetic Edge Exchange and INZONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vapor IO, Inc.
