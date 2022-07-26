Governor secures additional housing assistance for New Mexicans affected by wildfires

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted New Mexico’s request for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, initiating a process that will make housing assistance available to eligible New Mexicans who have been affected by wildfire in Lincoln, Mora, and San Miguel counties.

“While this is a step in the right direction, New Mexicans whose lives have been upended by wildfires deserve continued assistance from their federal government,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I will continue to push for an extension of New Mexico’s declaration duration at 100% federal cost coverage, as well as the inclusion of flooding impacts, to ensure that every New Mexico family that has been impacted by wildfires receives the support they need.”

The commencement of the assistance program comes after the governor directly requested that President Biden direct FEMA to approve the state’s outstanding request for additional housing support, following the president approving the governor’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties affected by wildfires in May.

The FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program enables FEMA to provide direct assistance when eligible applicants are unable to obtain temporary housing using financial assistance due to a lack of available housing resources. Direct Assistance may be provided for a period of up to 18 months beginning May 4, 2022, the date of the President’s declaration of a Major Disaster. Based on available data as of July 11, 2022, FEMA estimates that 102 applicants meet the eligibility criteria for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. FEMA has already begun the process of contacting affected New Mexicans who meet the eligibility criteria – affected New Mexicans who have already registered for FEMA assistance do not need to submit any further applications.

Media members with additional questions regarding the FEMA program should contact FEMA directly.