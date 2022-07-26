Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 3015 (Snowden Road) in South Park Township, Allegheny County are underway.

Single-lane alternating traffic restrictions will occur on Snowden Road at the intersection of Sunny Lane daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, July 29. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will conduct gas line installation work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone as needed.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Andrew Jack at 412-737-1589.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

