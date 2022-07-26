Reminder--Bridge Preservation Work Continues in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area motorists that bridge preservation work is continuing on two bridges in Clinton County.

Bridge locations are:

Route 1002 (Island Road) in Dunstable Township

Route 120 (Huron Avenue) over the railroad in Renovo.

The Island Road (SR 1002) bridge has seen work activity since early April. The Island bridge is now open to traffic as work winds down under daylight signing and roadway flagging. Work at this location will last through mid-August and mainly includes substructure repairs. Preservation work on this bridge will improve its sufficiency rating from poor to good.

This week, temporary traffic signals are being set to "flash" on the Route 120 bridge in Renovo near the Dollar General store. Starting August 2, those signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern as work gets underway. Work had been expected to start in May but changes to the contractor's schedule have led to an early August start. This bridge spans the Norfolk Southern railroad and is 202 feet long. It carries an average of almost 1,400 vehicles each day. Preservation work will improve its sufficiency rating from fair to good. Work will last into November.

Work activity includes deck replacements, concrete repairs, guide rail updates, and miscellaneous items. Swank Construction Company of New Kensington, PA is the contractor for this $3.2 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent

