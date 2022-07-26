SOCIAL MEDIA STAR, MODEL & ACTRESS ALEXIS REN WEARS MCM WORLDWIDE ON THE COVER OF GRAZIA GAZETTE: HAMPTONS

The latest GRAZIA Gazette: Hamptons issue celebrates MCM's AW22 campaign and features an interview with Alexis Ren about entering the next phase of her career

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAZIA Gazette, the world’s first eco-friendly and sustainable luxury newspaper from the global team of editors and tastemakers from GRAZIA USA , today announced the third of the publisher’s market-specific editions in the Hamptons.The third installment of GRAZIA Gazette: Hamptons for Summer 2022 is a 48-page special issue featuring a candid interview with social media sensation and actress Alexis Ren. Ren is dressed exclusively by the iconic luxury travel and accessories brand MCM Worldwide for the cover shoot, sporting looks from the global fashion house’s AW22 The Movement campaign.The issue arrives at the height of summer out East and follows the unprecedented success of the sustainable newspaper since its inception. Over the past 12 months, GRAZIA Gazette has published multiple issues in new markets, including GRAZIA Gazette: Art Basel, GRAZIA Gazette: Los Angeles, and GRAZIA Gazette: F1 Miami.“Alexis Ren is the type of boldly empowered woman that GRAZIA USA strives to celebrate. She has shared every aspect of her life with millions of followers on social media since she got her start in modeling at the age of 25, and in doing so has built the kind of platform that so many young women dream of. Despite receiving the inevitable skepticism that comes with a life lived in the spotlight, she remains fearless in her career evolution, and we’re excited to share her next act with our readers,” said Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group.MCM’s Autumn/Winter 2022 The Movement Campaign embodies the true freedom of a life in motion, and takes the brand spirit of mobility, travel, and culture to an entirely new level. The motorsport-inspired campaign harnesses the dynamic energy of motorbikes and associated paraphernalia to showcase the collection’s most exclusive unique designs: modern cuts that form compelling silhouettes.Elsewhere in the 48-page special edition, 17-year-old rising star, Siena Agudong speaks exclusively to Entertainment Editor Jaclyn Roth about her new role in the Netflix live-action series, Resident Evil, NYC’s premier health and wellness destination, The Well, showcases the brand’s summer home at the exclusive Dune Deck Beach Club in Westhampton, and luxury Italian fashion label, Valentino unveils a new two-story boutique on Main Street in East Hampton. In addition, readers will find more news dedicated to those who live, work, and play in the Hamptons.The GRAZIA Gazette is mailed directly to the homes of the most affluent and high-net-worth individuals in specific markets. 