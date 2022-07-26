Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,624 in the last 365 days.

Martens Lake not open to boat traffic for hunting this fall

Tripoli, Iowa - Waterfowl hunters scouting shallow lakes and marshes ahead of the season should be aware that Martens Lake on the Sweet Marsh Wildlife Area is in the process of a dike repair and channel excavation project and will not be open to boat traffic for hunting this fall.

The construction will not impact boat traffic on the rest of the marsh.

“We began dewatering the lake in May and expect the construction phase to begin, weather permitting, by late summer or early fall, with a goal of being completed in March of 2023,” said Jason Auel, wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Martens Lake attracts duck hunters from across the state and we want them to know that the lake will not be an option this fall so they can make alternate plans.”

The project will repair more than two miles of the 70-year-old dike network, improve three miles of in-marsh channels used for boating access, remove sediment to create deep-water areas and fix the water control structure.

“Repairing the dike system will allow us to manage the water level in Martens Lake for the benefit of fish and wildlife, and improve public access,” Auel said.

Hunting on other segments of Sweet Marsh will still be available during the project. The contractor will operate out of the main parking lot, which may be closed to public access during the project.

For more information, call the Cedar-Wapsi Wildlife Unit at 319-882-4252.

You just read:

Martens Lake not open to boat traffic for hunting this fall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.