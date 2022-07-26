Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Future Global Sales of First-Ever Exhibition of Properties to Gavel at Sotheby’s

Luxury auction firm now accepting marquee consignments with bidding closing live at Sotheby's New York headquarters

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing the success of their annual global sales, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest auction firm for luxury real estate, today announced two upcoming sale events, matching multi-million-dollar properties to high-net-worth buyers worldwide. The firm’s most highly anticipated and largest of the year, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is now accepting consignments for both of their September and December dates.

Simultaneously showcased with similar marquee offerings on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, with additional exposure in London, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, the properties hand-picked for inclusion benefit from expanded international reach and positioning alongside the finest art and luxury goods in the world via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s auction house.

Bidding will culminate live at Sotheby’s New York.

“Our annual global sales are always our most highly sought-after dates. This year, with market conditions changing rapidly, combined with inventory of competing properties climbing and pending sales declining, timing is ripe to lock in a sale while prices remain high,” stated Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers. “And, as our last two global sales of the year, we’re excited to close the bidding live in New York City at Sotheby’s, giving sellers and agents the opportunity to be one of the first-ever to sell a property live at the famed auction house.”

Properties also receive exposure by way of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ proven platform and global database of high-net-worth clientele, including targeted direct reach to its database of more than 800,000 buyers, agents, industry experts, and more than 2,500 of the world’s billionaires, with additional reach to high-net-worth property connoisseurs in key feeder markets and the fastest-growing luxury cities in the world.

The firm is only accepting a very limited number of consignments per market for each sale. In addition to bidding closing live at the Sotheby’s auction house in New York City, buyers may also bid digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

The timeline is:

● September Sale

○ 5 August: Consignment Deadline

○ 8 September: Bidding Opens Online

○ 15 September: Bidding Closes Live in NYC

● December Sale

○ 28 October: Consignment Deadline

○ 7 December: Bidding Opens Online

○ 14 December: Bidding Closes Live in NYC

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of each property will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Included properties will be announced in early August.

