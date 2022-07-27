BareOrganics Extra Rich Cacao Powder Recognized as a 2022 Food Essentials Award Winner by Taste for Life Magazine

BareOrganics Cacao Powder Taste For Life 2022 Awards

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA , USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group, one of the country’s leading global wellness companies, is thrilled to announce that its popular BareOrganics Extra Rich Cacao Powder has been awarded a coveted 2022 Food Essentials Award by Taste for Life magazine.

Taste for Life is a monthly publication focusing on natural health solutions in every category. Each year, Taste for Life acknowledges the most outstanding foods that are nutritious, convenient, and tasty on the market. “BareOrganics Extra Rich Cacao Powder is a best-seller and very popular with our loyal consumers because of its healthy, superfood-fueled, antioxidant rich properties,” says Renee Barch-Niles, EVP – Retail at WR Group. “We’re grateful that Taste for Life recognized BareOrganics for our clean, delicious, healthy, functional ingredients.”

BareOrganics Extra Rich Cacao Powder delivers beneficial antioxidants and has been a staple throughout South America for centuries thanks to the great taste. Created by gently cold pressing the beans to remove some of the oil while preserving the nutritional value and rich flavor without added sugars or fillers. Made with natural chocolate, with no added preservatives, it is an excellent alternative to traditional chocolate sweeteners and provides wholesome nutrition. USDA certified organic, vegan, gluten, and sugar- free, it can be added to smoothies, shakes, and baked goods for a boost of chocolate flavor and kick of nutrition.

For more exclusive content on the Taste for Life Food Essentials Awards Winner awards, visit TasteforLife.com/food22

Price: $16.99. For more information on WR Group, BareOrganics and where to shop, please visit BareOrganics.com

About BareOrganics:

BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods. As more and more consumers seek high quality, whole foods, Bare Organics delivers incredible wellness products to meet the needs of highly discerning consumers. BareOrganics always sources the highest-quality ingredients from around the world to provide consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.

More About WR Group

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than fifty countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.