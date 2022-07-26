JOHN LENNON EDUCATIONAL TOUR BUS AND TRIPLE G VENTURES COME TOGETHER TO ADVANCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
Partnership to expand John Lennon’s wish for people everywhere to embrace their creativity and imagine peace
FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, the award-winning business management growth firm focused on "tech for good", today announced a new collaboration with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a non-profit 501(c)(3) state-of-the-art mobile audio and HD video recording and production facility, to advance strategic partnerships and sponsorships in support of the Lennon Bus and Songwriting Contests.
— Brian Rothschild, Lennon Bus Co-Founder/Executive Director
Since 1998, the Lennon Buses have impacted millions of students while delivering unique experiential marketing programs dedicated to providing young people, communities, and schools with free events, workshops, interactive experiences, and hands-on opportunities to produce original audio, video, and broadcast projects. Made possible through an agreement with Yoko Ono Lennon, the Lennon Bus and its programs share John Lennon’s wish for people everywhere to embrace their creativity and imagine peace.
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, “The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus stands for peace, education, and creative empowerment. Collaborating with Brian Rothschild and the broader Lennon Bus and contests team is a dream come true. We are honored to work together to help solidify new partnerships that enable us to bring John Lennon’s mission to more people, everywhere.”
Brian Rothschild, Co-Founder/Executive Director, commented, “The Lennon Bus has always been made possible by a community of artists, business leaders, and companies who want to inspire the next generation of creators and peacemakers. Working together with Triple G, we’re re-imagining the possibilities and bringing in new partners for a relaunch during GRAMMY Week in 2023 featuring the best tools and solutions that the industry has to offer.
ABOUT TRIPLE G VENTURES | BUSINESS GROWTH FROM SEED TO SCALE
Triple G Ventures Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success.
Triple G is a consultancy scaling “tech for good” companies focused on the way we live, work, play and create. With a proven track record across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Technology, Information Technology, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, Cleantech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers, and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success.
Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Triple G was recently recognized with an International Stevie® Business Award, “Company of the Year”.
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
ABOUT THE JOHN LENNON EDUCATIONAL TOUR BUS
The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is a non-profit state-of-the-art mobile Pro Audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. Entering its 25th year, the Lennon Bus features the latest audio and video technology, gear, and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world; proceeds from which help support the Lennon Bus. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, retailers, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013.
The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., Other World Computing, Genelec, Neutrik, Universal Audio, The NAMM Foundation, Avid, Audio-Technica, K&M Stands, Skoog, Focusrite, SSL, NewTek, Notetracks, Viprinet, Baker & McKenzie, Litepanels, Clear-Com, Anton/Bauer, AJA, Copperpeace, Applied Acoustics Systems, Mobile Roadie, McDSP, Native Instruments, IK Multimedia, Noise Industries, iZotope, Mad Mimi, Ableton, Guitar Player, Bass Player, Electronic Musician, Keyboard Magazine, SKB, and LiveU. Visit lennonbus.org for more information.
