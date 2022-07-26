Grant funds available for communities impacted by the 2020 derecho

The Iowa Legislature appropriated state infrastructure funds to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be used for a community-based tree planting program for derecho recovery.

A total of $250,000 in matching funds will be made available to state and local governments, schools and volunteer organizations, and service organizations in the 27 Iowa counties included in the 2020 Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation for planting trees.

Additionally, through the USDA Forest Service & National Association of State Foresters (NASF) 2022 State Urban Forest Resilience Grant Program, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) Reforestation funds. A total of $250,000 in matching funds will be made available to the same 27 counties that also suffered losses from EAB.

The Community Forestry Grant Program provides reimbursable grants from $500 to $5,000 to be used to purchase and plant trees suitable to Iowa on publicly owned lands. Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street right-of-ways, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries and trails. Award recipients will be reimbursed up to $5,000 of derecho recovery grant funds and $5,000 grant match funds.

The application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ urbanforestry. Entities may submit multiple proposals. Applications are due by Sept. 1.