The PPA Tour Links Up with Sport Court in Latest Partnership

We continue to prioritize the expansion of our pickleball-specific product offerings and love partnering with recognizable, high-quality brands like Sport Court.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PPA Tour and Sport Court® have signed a comprehensive deal that spans 2022 and names Sport Court as the “Official Portable Court of the PPA Tour.” Sport Court will showcase its offerings, which include a demo pickleball court, at four of the largest PPA Tour destinations this year, starting with the Baird Wealth Management Open in Cincinnati on September 7-11.
— Connor Pardoe, Commissioner of the PPA
“Sport Court is thrilled to be the Official Portable Court of the PPA Tour,” said Ryan Day, Senior Sales Director at Sport Court. “As a provider of sport surfaces around the world, from top athletic associations to backyards, our surfaces are designed for competition at all levels. We look forward to the players, pros, and fans experiencing the Sport Court pickleball surface for themselves while enjoying the PPA Tour events.”
Sport Court’s local, certified CourtBuilders, who install sport surfaces around the country, marked the exploding popularity of pickleball over the last few years. It was clear that players of all ages were deriving great joy from the sport and would spend hours playing and practicing. Sport Court created a surface that provides an authentic playing experience and allows players of all levels to practice and compete for longer periods of time with less strain on the body compared to traditional hard courts.
“We continue to prioritize the expansion of our pickleball-specific product offerings and love partnering with recognizable, high-quality brands like Sport Court,” said Connor Pardoe, Commissioner of the PPA. “We look forward to showcasing this partnership throughout 2022 and beyond.”
In addition to its demo courts at tournaments, Sport Court will also work with the Pickleball Central Superstore to showcase its products, hold competitions, host pro signings, and giveaway prizes. Read more about Sport Court products here.
Founded in 1974 with the mission of bringing a safe, high-quality sports surface to backyards across the United States, Sport Court® has grown into an international brand providing safe and high performing indoor and outdoor sport surfaces to families, schools, community facilities, parks districts, and the world’s top athletic organizations including the NCAA®, USA Volleyball, FIBA, and FIVB. With surfaces specially designed for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and more, Sport Court engineers and manufactures high quality sport floors focusing on authentic playability while improving the safety for athletes that practice, learn, and compete on their surfaces. Sport Court is part of Gerflor®, a global provider of sport surface and flooring solutions whose portfolio also includes Connor Sports and Taraflex. Sport Court can be found online at www.sportcourt.com and on social media platforms @SportCourt1974. Sport Court, Connor Sports, and Taraflex are registered trademarks of Gerflor.
The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding over $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. The PPA Tour’s broadcast partners include FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and “play where the pros play,” as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live DJ entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com.
