daVinci retail announces the software release of V16 of Merchandise financial planning and assortment planning
daVinci Retail announces the latest general release of its planning suite, version 16 of Merchandising, Assortment Planning, and Item Planning.
This release demonstrates our commitment to our customers with almost 50% of new features coming from our current customer base.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- daVinci Retail has been an industry leader in Assortment Planning since 2005. It has since expanded its planning application to include Merchandise Financial Planning in 2017 and the Item Planning module for Assortment Planning in 2020. This latest version is a significant technology advancement scheduled for general release in August 2022.
— Ning Chiu, President and CEO
Ning Chiu, President of daVinci Retail, stated, "While this release cements daVinci as a technical leader in merchandise planning systems, it also demonstrates our commitment to our customers with almost 50% of new features coming from our current customer base. We remain focused on our goal of user productivity and engagement. We incorporated more business intelligence into our software to understand how our business partners are using the software. This insight has helped us improve user experience and provide user notifications and collaboration updates. Ultimately, it’s about giving our users a better experience, improving planning efficiency and productivity, and delivering actionable plans and better margins for retailers."
The latest version offers fully integrated Assortment planning, Item planning, and Merchandising on a unified platform. In addition, users now have a central dashboard to access all daVinci applications.
ABOUT US
Founded in 2005, our founders were frustrated with existing tools that are not structurally designed to meet the unique challenges of assortment planning. Each member of our senior management team has over 25 years of direct retail industry knowledge and experience in planning and buying. We saw first hand the challenges retailers faced. daVinci Assortment Planning was born out of this expertise combined with extensive software engineering excellence.
Designed and built for enterprise retailers, daVinci Retail was architected independent of any specific retailer driving product design and development. This was done to ensure that we delivered a flexible and adaptable best-of-breed solution to different retail businesses. We spent our first two years developing an assortment planning product we wish we had as retailers. We’ve since added more features and new products to support the merchandising team in their pursuit to buy right from the start.
