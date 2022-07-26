ELA teacher offers her top activities for the first day of school
Looking new and engaging ways to welcome your language arts class back to school? Erin Beers shares her favorites ideas for kicking off the school year.
My goal is always to have my students walk away so pumped and excited about our first day, they can’t wait to return tomorrow.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the first day of school right around the corner, language arts teachers have already begun planning lessons and activities for their new students. And even though the first days can get overwhelmed by procedural tasks, teachers still need to effectively assess the learning dynamics of each individual student and class period.
Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com recently shared some of her favorite strategies for engaging and assessing students during this busy stretch. Teachers can read more about her “3 Quick Strategies” on this blog post:
https://mrsbeers.com/quick-strategies-student-engagment-assessment/
“It is important for me to set a consistent tone with my students from the moment they walk inside my classroom door," Mrs. Beers explains. "I like to get students right down to business so that they aren’t spending their entire day listening to me talk."
Over the course of her teaching career, Mrs. Beers has created hundreds of original resources that are designed to be collaborative and engaging for students. Her favorites for back to school include activities that introduce classroom management concepts while also providing the opportunity to assess group dynamics and comprehension skills. She lists the following items from her TPT store as “cheap and easy wins” for middle school teachers...
• Getting to Know You! Editable Chit Chat Cards
• Classroom Expectations Display and Discuss Toolkit
• First Day Jitters Reader's Theater Toolkit
Each of the featured resources above allow students to learn about one another while also building awareness about the expectations of their new classroom community.
“My goal is always to have my students walk away so pumped and excited about our first day, they can’t wait to return tomorrow," Mrs. Beers says. "I want to incorporate class activities and ideas that give students a positive experience on their first day."
About Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom:
Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who writes to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. She shares her teaching tips and ELA resources creations at MrsBeers.com
