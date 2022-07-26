Submit Release
Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for July 26

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 652 will provide a sales tax exemption for the sale of FIFA World Cup tickets to matches held in Jackson County. Senate Bill 655 will modify provisions relating to the Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System.

