JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 652 will provide a sales tax exemption for the sale of FIFA World Cup tickets to matches held in Jackson County. Senate Bill 655 will modify provisions relating to the Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.