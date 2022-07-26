Hersha Hospitality Trust Entrusts Bellet Construction With Sidewalk Replacement at Three Hotels on West 39th Street
Bellet to safeguard safety and return curbside luster to sidewalks in front of Hampton Inn by Hilton, Candlewood Suites, and Holiday Inn ExpressNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellet Construction has been retained by hotel industry giant Hersha Hospitality Trust to remove and replace sidewalks fronting three of its most popular brands in Midtown Manhattan, comprising the Hampton Inn by Hilton at 337 West 39th Street, Candlewood Suites at 339 West 39th Street, and Holiday Inn Express at 343 West 39th Street.
Located in an exceptionally high-trafficked commercial district between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, the project requires 24-hour pedestrian access throughout the process. As a result, the sidewalks in front of each of the three contiguous hotels will be demolished and rebuilt sequentially so as to not impede traffic.
“Between population density and natural elements, sidewalks in New York take a beating,” points out Wayne Bellet, President of Bellet construction. “Although we have repaired, replaced, and built, literally, thousands of sidewalks over the years, when the project stretches nearly a full block in one of the city’s busiest districts, it is incumbent on us to carefully strategize timing and provide the highest levels of safety precautions.”
In addition to implementing the work in segments, Bellet will place safety flags in front of individual sections when actively under construction. The program includes demolishing, cutting the wire reinforcement, and carting away the old and damaged sidewalks. Once debris is removed, the preparations of the new foundations begin, entailing blending pigment so that the new sidewalks aesthetically match those in the immediate area, pouring concrete, scoring the panels and, finally, creating appropriate barriers to ensure the new surfaces remain smooth and able to dry safely. Throughout the process, surveillance will be provided to prevent any etching or vandalism to the fresh cement as is cures well into the night hours.
Hersha Hospitality Trust is a public real estate investment trust specializing in high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle transient hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company’s 36 hotels totaling 5,802 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
