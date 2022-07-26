SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Interstate 29 (Exit 86-Renner/Crooks) Interchange Modification Study

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 25, 2022

Contact:

Steve Gramm, SDDOT Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Minnehaha County, City of Crooks, City of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jefferson High School (1600 N. Marion Road in Sioux Falls) to inform area residents of the preliminary concepts for the Interstate 29 Exit 86 (Renner/Crooks) Interchange Modification Study.

The corridors being studied include:

I-29 from exit 84 (Interstate 90) to two miles north of exit 86

258th Street/Minnehaha County Highway 130 from 471st Avenue / Marion Road to Kiwanis Avenue

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will play on a continuous loop for the duration of the open house. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce preliminary interchange concepts to the public and gather input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the study open house. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided at the meeting.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the prerecorded presentation and open house displays will also be available at the study website www.i29exit86.com starting the day of the public meeting, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The meeting presentation will be streamed through a link on the study website. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted.

The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, adjacent landowners, and business owners throughout the study period. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at (605) 773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-