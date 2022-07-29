UK and US firms make strong progress on disability disclosure and awareness

Rachael Kinsella – Editor-in-Chief

It’s positive news that building an inclusive company culture is an active priority for the majority of professionals we spoke to, with apparent progress made to date.” — Rachael Kinsella, Editor in Chief

LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the UK and the United States are making strong progress on disability disclosure and awareness, according to a report for Disability Pride Month.

More than three-quarters of respondents to the July pulse snapshot survey by leading Thought Leadership specialist, iResearch Services, are positive about the progress their companies are making in disability inclusion and awareness.

Over three-quarters (77.5%) of the 200 Human Resources professionals and Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) specialists across a range of sectors say their company is actively working on fostering a supportive culture that encourages disclosure, while 14% say that although this is not immediately happening, they would like to build a supportive company culture and 8.5% are working on other priorities.

Seven out of 10 respondents (71.5%) say their company includes disability awareness in its DEI training. Just under 30% don’t include disability issues in their DEI training - suggesting that disability isn’t on the radar in the same way as other areas of inclusion. Most say it is something their company is working on. It is not a priority for 7.5% and 3.5% do not know.

When it comes to disability initiatives, just over half (54%) of respondents say there are programmes to support disabled employees where they work with around one in four (26.5%) working towards it. However, one in five HR professionals is not thinking about how their business can offer disability support, with 12.5% having other priorities and 7% unaware of the situation.

Rachael Kinsella, Editor in Chief at iResearch Services, says, “It’s positive news that building an inclusive company culture is an active priority for the majority of professionals we spoke to, with apparent progress made to date. The next step is to build a picture of disabled employees’ perceptions and experiences of this in practice and looking at opportunities for greater awareness and inclusion across all areas of the business.

“But there is a gap that needs to be addressed between positive attitudes towards building awareness and supportive corporate culture and seeing practical changes to workplaces in the form of concrete support and assistance.”

Rachael concludes, “Disability Pride Month has its roots in activism and changing the law for a fairer society – particularly in the realm of workers’ rights and equal access to employment. Our data shows that honest conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplaces need to continue and move from words to action.”

Disability Pride started in the US as a celebration of disabled peoples’ activism as they fought for the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which came into law in July 1990. It is becoming more prominent worldwide, particularly in the UK, as people take the time to celebrate and champion the rights of disabled people.

iResearch Services provides thought leadership services and industry insights about the future of the workplace and the most pressing environmental, social and governance challenges for organisations today, providing first-hand knowledge and insight into often-overlooked issues such as how disabled people are treated at work. The agency’s clients include some of the top names in technology, professional and financial services, healthcare and other B2B sectors.