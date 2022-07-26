MDC offers class on making vinegar with native plants Aug. 10 at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – Fish and wildlife are not the only source of nutritious food. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free classes called Making Fruit Scrap Vinegar with Native Plants from noon to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw.

This class will explore what native plant fruits can provide fodder for making vinegar, including some that may be growing in yards. Ginger Miller, MDC conservation educator, will talk about what native plant edibles are available during the seasons, where to find them, and how to make the vinegars.

The class is open to all ages. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register for the noon class, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SL. To register for the 2 p.m. class, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SR. For more information, contact Ginger Miller by email at Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.