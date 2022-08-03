Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,433 in the last 365 days.

The Irresistible Company partners with Sangiovanni Partners

Irresistible Company and Sangiovanni Partners Logos

Irresistible Company and Sangiovanni Partners Logos

New collaboration sets up the New-York based firm as a leading provider of end-to-end support for technology start-ups.

By working with Sangiovanni Partners, we can ensure that our clients have the best access to brand specialists who can set them apart from their competition, adding value and boosting growth.”
— Larry Gould
NEW YORK, NY, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New collaboration sets up the New-York based firm as a leading provider of end-to-end support for technology start-ups.

The Irresistible Company (TIC) and brand and marketing specialists Sangiovanni Partners announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership.

The agreement brings together TIC, with its experience in successful mentoring for tech start-ups, and brand and marketing specialists Sangiovanni Partners. Working together, the two firms hope that their complementary experience will give business owners a complete end-to-end package of support across business development, go-to-market approaches and brand positioning.

More than 30 Cornell Tech graduate businesses will initially benefit from a discounted support offer.

Larry Gould, founder and CEO of The Irresistible Company, welcomed the new partnership, saying, “in today’s world, new businesses need a laser focus on growth that encompasses all areas of business. By working with Sangiovanni Partners, we can ensure that our clients have the best access to communications and brand specialists who can set them apart from their competition, adding value and boosting growth.”

Luis Sangiovanni, Director at Sangiovanni Partners, praised TIC’s commitment to supporting new business, saying, “TIC has a deserved reputation for supporting successful new companies that make a positive difference to the world. We are thrilled they have recognised our expertise and shared ambitions, and we look forward to creating even more success stories together.”

Anyone wanting to secure mentoring services can check www.irresistible-company.com for more detail.

Luis Sangiovanni
Sangiovanni Partners
+44 7414 888334
email us here

You just read:

The Irresistible Company partners with Sangiovanni Partners

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.