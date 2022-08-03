The Irresistible Company partners with Sangiovanni Partners
New collaboration sets up the New-York based firm as a leading provider of end-to-end support for technology start-ups.
NEW YORK, NY, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New collaboration sets up the New-York based firm as a leading provider of end-to-end support for technology start-ups.
— Larry Gould
The Irresistible Company (TIC) and brand and marketing specialists Sangiovanni Partners announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership.
The agreement brings together TIC, with its experience in successful mentoring for tech start-ups, and brand and marketing specialists Sangiovanni Partners. Working together, the two firms hope that their complementary experience will give business owners a complete end-to-end package of support across business development, go-to-market approaches and brand positioning.
More than 30 Cornell Tech graduate businesses will initially benefit from a discounted support offer.
Larry Gould, founder and CEO of The Irresistible Company, welcomed the new partnership, saying, “in today’s world, new businesses need a laser focus on growth that encompasses all areas of business. By working with Sangiovanni Partners, we can ensure that our clients have the best access to communications and brand specialists who can set them apart from their competition, adding value and boosting growth.”
Luis Sangiovanni, Director at Sangiovanni Partners, praised TIC’s commitment to supporting new business, saying, “TIC has a deserved reputation for supporting successful new companies that make a positive difference to the world. We are thrilled they have recognised our expertise and shared ambitions, and we look forward to creating even more success stories together.”
Anyone wanting to secure mentoring services can check www.irresistible-company.com for more detail.
