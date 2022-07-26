IT services leader Techwave announces major rebrand with Sangiovanni Partners
Global IT services firm Techwave has announced that it has completed a successful major rebranding in partnership with UK brand consultants Sangiovanni Partners
LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IT services firm Techwave has announced that it has completed a successful major rebranding, in partnership with UK brand consultants Sangiovanni Partners.
Techwave, which supplies IT and software solutions to some of the world’s biggest firms, has relaunched with a new visual and verbal identity across platforms, which sets the company apart as a modern, progressive force in the industry.
Raj Gummadapu, Chief Executive Officer, Techwave, said, “Our brand refresh honours our history as a company, and helps us lay a roadmap for our strategic, and impactful goals for the future.”
Sangiovanni Partners’ work includes a completely new visual identity for the firm, crystallises Techwave’s values and brand positioning, and gives consumers a better new and improved experience when using the company’s website. Customers can check out the new designs at https://techwave.net/ now.
Raj Rantala, Head of Marketing at Techwave, said: “Our relaunch not only symbolises Techwave’s position as experts in digital transformation but also our vision to support our customer journeys as they evolve and grow their business.
"Sangiovanni Partners is the perfect partner to illustrate our vision, and the team’s hard work has delivered great results and fantastic feedback.”
Luis Sangiovanni, Founder and CEO at Sangiovanni Partners, added: “Techwave’s forward-thinking work and partnership approach aligns completely with our global B2B tech focus.”
ABOUT SANGIOVANNI PARTNERS:
Sangiovanni Partners, Ltd is an award-winning global marketing agency enabling forward-thinking companies to market faster and smarter with Demand Generation services. To learn more about Sangiovanni Partners, visit https://sangiovannipartners.com or e-mail info@sangiovannipartners.com
