AlpHa Measurement Solutions Acquires Fluorometrics Instruments
AlpHa Measurement Solutions LLC acquires Fluorometrics Instruments LLC, a designer/manufacturer of optical systems and fiber-optic chemical sensors.
Integrating FMI’s optical sensing technology will elevate our current sensing portfolio and expand our capabilities to support new markets and applications such as fuels and hydrocarbons.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlpHa Measurement Solutions LLC (AlpHa), a leader in the liquid sensing technology segment of the test and measurement space, yesterday announced the acquisition of Fluorometrics Instruments LLC (FMI), a designer and manufacturer of optical chemical sensor systems and fiber-optic chemical sensors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
— Vice President of Global R&D, Aaron Judice
With a record of strong organic and inorganic growth since its formation, AlpHa Measurement Solutions adds FMI’s innovative fluorescence-based optical sensors and systems to its already broad analytical sensing product portfolio.
“We see a tremendous fit between our existing product offering, our current product roadmap, and Fluorometrics Instruments,” said AlpHa’s Vice President of Global R&D, Aaron Judice. “Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mahmoud Shahriari to the AlpHa R&D team.”
FMI’s Founder Dr. Mahmoud Shahriari was quoted: “AlpHa was a clear fit for FMI, with complementary technical capabilities and a shared passion for innovation. I am excited to leverage AlpHa’s global resources to accelerate growth of our existing portfolio and, especially, to work with the AlpHa team to develop and commercialize valuable new optical sensing technologies.”
Additional Resources
• Learn more about Fluorometrics Instruments at www.shopfluorins.com
• Follow AlpHa Measurement Solutions on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/alpha-measurement
About AlpHa Measurement Solutions
Alpha Measurement Solutions is a liquid sensor technology platform serving the complex testing needs of water quality, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and industrial markets with an unmatched combination of precision, reliability, innovation, and flexibility. AlpHa designs and manufacturers intelligent, analytical sensors and technologies that deliver mission critical and actionable data for customers focused on water quality, health, and safety applications around the world. With over 100 years of combined water sensing experience and over 450 employees across 100,000 sq ft of manufacturing space, we proudly serve our OEM, distribution, and direct customers alike.
For more information, visit our website: www.alpha-measure.com
Sales Contacts:
Drew Callahan, Business Development Manager
Drew.Callahan@alpha-measure.com
+1 832-456-4187
Neil Boesl, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing
Alpha Measurement Solutions
+1 832-456-4167
Neil.Boesl@alpha-measure.com