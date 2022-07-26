National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) to Honor Leaders at Annual Convention in Washington, D.C.
The Leadership Convention is the largest event of the year organized by the National Association of Asian American Professionals.LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7/26/22
Contact Information:
Sophia Toh, NAAAP Director of Awards e-mail address: naaap100@naaap.org
Washington, D.C. - The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is celebrating its 40th year and hosting an extraordinary group of leaders at the Limitless Leadership Convention in Washington, DC from August 11th to 13th, 2022. The leadership convention will feature more than 50 speakers with three days of activities including an ERG summit, multiple leadership workshops, and a diversity career fair, capped by a red carpet gala celebrating the 2022 NAAAP Awards honorees.
Details on the convention and tickets are available via this link: https://www.leadershipconvention.org/
NAAAP Awards Program
NAAAP100
In 2008, NAAAP established the NAAAP100 Awards to recognize exemplary leaders in the Asian community. The awards, presented annually at the gala of our annual national leadership convention, are to recognize influential leaders who have made significant contributions to their profession and the Asian community. Previous honorees include former Ambassador to China Gary Locke, former Canadian Senator Vivienne Poy, activist Dr. Grace Lee Boggs, Pritzker prize-winning architect I.M. Pei, and playwright David Henry Hwang
Charles Lee (he/him) is the Senior Policy Advisor for Environmental Justice in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Office of Environmental Justice. He is widely recognized as a pioneer in environmental justice and helped to found the environmental justice movement 40 years ago. He was the principal author of the landmark 1987 report, Toxic Wastes and Race in the United States, organized the historic 1991 First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit, and helped to spearhead federal environmental justice policy, including Executive Order 12898, EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, National Environmental Justice Advisory Council (NEJAC), and the Federal Interagency Working Group on Environmental Justice.
He is the author of multiple publications and the recipient of many awards, including the American Public Health Association’s first Damu Smith Environmental Achievement Award and EPA’s Environmental Justice Pioneer Award. In February 2017, the South Carolina House of Representatives passed Resolution H*3732 to honor his lifetime of accomplishments in environmental justice and contributions to bettering the lives of communities in that state.
Piyush Malik (he/him) is a startup executive, entrepreneur, board advisor, and technology transformation leader in emerging technologies. He has been serving as the founding President of the American Society of Engineers of Indian Origin (ASEI) Silicon Valley chapter since 2015 and also serves as its national chairman. He has been active in community giveback initiatives spanning sustainability, engineering entrepreneurship, diversity, equity, inclusion, and youth empowerment via several nonprofits such as OVBI, TiE, IAHV, IAIDQ, ASEI.
He serves on school boards, advises Fremont School District and the University of California, Irving, and champions for STEM via math and science olympiad coaching. He was recognized as NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Awardee in 2022 as an educator/mentor for encouraging and mentoring women in computing. Currently, he serves as the Chief Digital and Transformation Officer at a private-equity-backed cloud and digital innovation services startup Veridic Solutions.
NAAAP Inspire
In 2016, NAAAP created a program to recognize our most promising up-and-coming leaders in the Asian community. Over time, this award has grown to recognize leaders who have made a notable departure from their usual work to utilize their platform in affecting impactful positive changes. Like NAAAP100 honorees, these NAAAP Inspire honorees have had a significant impact in business, government, or nonprofits.
Onchantho Am (she/her) is the Associate General Counsel at University of Central Florida - College of Medicine, and a child of Cambodian refugees. Onchantho is the President of the Orange County Bar Association Foundation, the Secretary of the National Association of Asian American Professionals -Orlando Chapter, and a past President of the Greater Orlando Asian American Bar Association. She has received the Orange County Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Pro Bono Award of Excellence, was selected by the Central Florida Women Lawyers for its Women of Distinction Trendsetter Award, and was selected as one of the Orlando Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards.
Michelle MiJung Kim (she/her) is a queer Korean American immigrant woman writer, speaker, and activist. She is the author of The Wake Up: Closing the Gap Between Good Intentions and Real Change and CEO and co-founder of Awaken, where she has consulted hundreds of organizations and leaders from Fortune 500 companies, tech giants, nonprofits, and universities on their equity education journey. Michelle has been a lifelong social justice activist and has served on various organizations such as the San Francisco Human Rights Commission’s Advisory Committee, LYRIC Board of Directors, and Build Tech We Trust Coalition. She currently serves on the board of Asian Americans for Civil Rights and Equality (AACRE).
NAAAP Pride
In 2018 NAAAP Pride was launched as a national program to empower, educate, engage, and celebrate the Asian American LGBTQ+ professional community and its allies by providing education, promoting visibility, and developing current and future LGBTQ+ leaders. NAAAP Pride Award was established to honor an influential leader in the Asian American LGBTQ+ community who has made significant contributions to advancing LGBTQ+ leadership, equality, and visibility.
Schuyler Bailar (he/him) is an internationally acclaimed educator, author, and advocate, and the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team. At Harvard, he swam on the most successful Harvard swim team in 50 years. Schuyler chose to be public about his transition to ensure that other kids saw at least one example of a transgender athlete doing what they love, and his choice and his transition were historic and timely.
His story has appeared everywhere from 60 Minutes to The Ellen Show. To enable more widespread access to this experience, Schuyler created LANECHANGER™, the first comprehensive DEI-focused Gender Literacy Learning Series offering extensive and affordable resources to every individual, company, school, or organization.
Detailed biographies are available at https://www.leadershipconvention.org/gala-and-awards-ceremony/
About NAAAP
The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is the premier leadership organization for Asian professionals in North America, with 30 chapters, serving more than 25K via its programs since 1982. For more information, please visit http://www.naaap.org.
Sophia Toh
National Association of Asian American Professionals
naaap100@naaap.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other