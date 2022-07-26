State Media Contacts

Shannon Konvicka, Communications Director

Department of Housing and Community Development

Shannon.Konvicka@vermont.gov

Richard Amore, Better Places program manager

Department of Housing and Community Development

Richard.Amore@vermont.gov

Local Media Contacts

Susan Bartlett, Hyde Park Selectboard Member

senatorbartlett@comcast.net

802-777-0367

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Hyde Park Views”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Hyde Park, Vt. – Hyde Park and Lamoille County residents will soon be able to enjoy Hyde Park Views thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Town of Hyde Park and local volunteers.

“Public art installations and creative placemaking provide a sense of civic pride and community identity,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “Creating spaces, where residents can get outside and socially connect, are essential to building vibrant communities. The Hyde Park Views art installation will bring a pop of color and a warm welcome to locals and visitors enjoying the Rail Trail.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by September 8th, Hyde Park Views will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click here for project details and to donate. The funds raised will be used to install a series of paintings within glass panels viewable from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail created by artist Dan Gottsegen which colorfully represents Hyde Park’s history, economic activities, and built environments.

Artist Dan Gottsegen expressed his commitment to the project during the design selection process by saying, “I know I will enjoy making work that reflects the unique history and story of the site and/or community. I have done this in all my past projects, documenting unique historical features, architecture, local flora and fauna, historical figures, etc. I enjoy making work that appeals to all ages and families.”

“The rail trail is the perfect place for something unique that would tell our story and become a destination. Visitors can picnic near the art, start a walk to Main Street or bike to Morristown, and even borrow a book from Lanpher Memorial Library’s little free library,” offered Susan Bartlett, Selectboard member and project leader.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Click here to donate.

###

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.