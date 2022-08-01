Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Continues Commitment, Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation renewed its Certified Autism Center™. IBCCES provided staff training to better understand, assist, and communicate.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turning Pointe Autism Foundation (TPAF) renewed its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). IBCCES’ certification program provides comprehensive and up-to-date training for Turning Pointe staff to better understand, assist, and communicate with the individuals with autism they work with.

“As a best practice school, we strive to have the latest evidence-based training and our staff are always willing and excited to continue their learnings,” shares Bernadette Bassett, Compliance Director of Turning Pointe.

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation’s CAC designation opened new doors to secure funding from two grantors. Since becoming a CAC in 2020, the Foundation continues to ensure best practices are implemented throughout its programs which has led to securing accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its Adult Day Pilot. The staff also shared their excitement for the continuous learning opportunities that the Certified Autism Center™ designation offers.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership and support Turning Pointe Autism Foundation work to educate and assist autistic individuals,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

The Foglia Family Adult Services at Turning Pointe work with proven interventions to improve post-graduate students’ communication, independence, socially appropriate behaviors, and to develop employability skills. Students are supported by a Special Education Teacher (LBS1), Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), Speech and Language Pathologist (SLP), an administrator with a master’s degree in a related field, and aides with a paraprofessional or substitute teaching licenses. Additionally, this qualified team of professionals works in consultation with a Registered Nurse (RN). The program's overall goal is to promote students’ ability to live and function as independently as possible in home and employment settings while focusing on individual goals and progress for each student.