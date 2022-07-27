Submit Release
THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES NEWEST FEATURED COMPANY CANADIAN COPPER INC. (CSE: CCI)

A New World/ A New Approach

"Bringing Companies Into Focus"

New company, new vision. A new life for historic projects.

Commodities That Electrify Our World !!!

Canadian Copper Inc. (CCI:CCI)

“Canadian Copper Inc. is precisely the type of company our followers and subscribers want. unique, fresh, and exceptional. We are extremely excited to be adding CCI to our digital awareness platform.”
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • New company, new vision.
• A new life for historic projects.
• Commodities that electrify our world
• Advanced copper exploration and development. Canada’s new and exciting copper exploration story which is in a top-tier mining jurisdiction in implementing net zero exploration and is well positioned for growth.

Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
Canadian Copper Inc. is exactly the type of company our followers and subscribers want. unique, fresh, and exceptional. As the Coliseum continues to expand, we are extremely excited to be adding Canadian Copper Inc. to our digital awareness platform. Our commitment has always been to showcase exceptional companies with tremendous growth opportunities for the future. And that is exactly what we have done by adding such a forward-thinking company in such a unique jurisdiction for mining”

About Canadian Copper Inc.
Canadian Copper is a newly formed exploration and development company focused in New Brunswick, Canada
Canadian Copper has entered into an option agreement to acquire a portfolio comprised of 5 properties in the well-known Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick from strategic partner Puma Exploration Inc. (PUMA: TSXV). Following the execution of acquisition conditions, properties will be 100% owned by Canadian Copper.
The Company’s objective is to advance our flagship Chester project through active exploration and project de-risking efforts. Our goal is to continue to grow the resource base over the nearly 9000-hectare property package. Further, our regional prospecting efforts will unlock additional value over our exciting exploration portfolio throughout the BMC.

Please visit for a full profile view of Canadian Copper Inc. please visit them at: https://theinvestorscoliseum.com/featured-companies/canadian-copper-inc/

The Company's website, www.theinvestorscoliseum.com please visit us and subscribe!!

Contact:
Spyros P. Karellas
CEO & Co-Founder
www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
spyros@theinvestorscoliseum.com

Chris Waldron
COO & CO-Founder
www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
chris@theinvestorscoliseum.com

Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., it's subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community and digital Awareness platform that connects active investors and small-cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.

Spyros Karellas
The Investors Coliseum
Canadian Copper Inc.- Corporate Overview with Simon Quick, CEO

