Whitelabel DMARC Reporting & Email Authentication Platform

PowerDMARC launches full-platform Whitelabel Program

PowerDMARC launches Whitelabel DMARC reporting and email authentication platform for MSSP/MSPs.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a full-stack email authentication SaaS platform based in Delaware, United States has announced the launch of an exciting new opportunity for MSP/MSSPs in the form of a chance to entirely white label their DMARC reporting platform in their own branding and URL.

PowerDMARC SaaS platform that brings together a collection of effective email security solutions like DMARC analyzer, SPF flattening, DKIM, hosted BIMI, hosted MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT across a single interface.

All of this is built specifically to cater to the needs of MSSP/MSPs, who want to provide their customers protection against phishing and sophisticated email threats.

MSSPs seeking to acquire email authentication tools and services to protect their customers against email compromise and spoofing can activate the DMARC Whitelabel feature on their dashboard to privately label the PowerDMARC platform.

This launch allows MSSPs to rebrand everything they see on the platform, starting from the company logo that reflects on email alerts, RUA/RUF reports, simplified PDF reports, the URL to the member login/sign-up page, the color scheme on the dashboard, support and terms & conditions pages, along with the option to make custom plans for their clients by setting their own pricing on solutions.

The best part about this opportunity is that the configuration and setup don’t take more than a few seconds owing to the simple, user-friendly interface and easy-to-read onscreen instructions.

“We want to empower our MSP/MSSP partners to be able to offer our services in their own branding and domain with absolute flexibility. We have simplified the rebranding process to make it a no-brainer for everyone, with complete access to our full-stack email authentication services including DMARC, SPF Flattening, DKIM, Hosted BIMI, Hosted MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT,” said Faisal Al Farsi

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a one-stop email authentication SaaS platform that brings together all needed protocols in a single suite such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. PowerDMARC helps organizations combat phishing attacks, fraud, email spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware.

With headquarters in Delaware, US, PowerDMARC has more than 300 MSSP/MSP partners worldwide and thousands of enterprise-level customers from more than 130 countries including fortune 100 companies. https://powerdmarc.com

