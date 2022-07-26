Pentest+ Affordable, Managed, Cyber Security Plan designed to keep Small Businesses Safe and Secure.
More than 40% of SMEs in the UK reported cyber-attacks in 2021, but the cost of cyber security is too high for most, this fully managed service is much needed.
Small businesses are an easy target for seasoned hackers & their sidekick bots. Cyber security costs are traditionally very high which is why so few SMEs invest in proactive cyber protection.”BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RONIN-PENTEST announce the introduction of Pentest+ a fully managed, affordable cyber security service for small businesses. Every business owner is aware of the threat posed by cyber-attack and yet, less than half of UK businesses proactively scan their systems to detect vulnerabilities. In fact, more than 40% of small businesses reported being hacked in 2021, but the cost of proactive security screening meant most couldn’t afford to protect themselves. Without a proactive cyber security plan in place businesses leave themselves open to data breaches, ransomware attacks and more.
— Ben Brown, CEO & Chief Hacker
“Small businesses are an easy target for seasoned hackers and their sidekick bots.” Commented Ben Brown, CEO & Chief Hacker at Ronin-Pentest. “With cyber security costs at levels few SMEs could afford, it’s not surprising that so few invest in proactive protection. That’s why we created Pentest+. It’s incredibly affordable and requires little effort on the part of the business owner. When the scans are complete, we export a report with a simple punch list of remedial actions needed to plug the holes and keep the bad hackers out.”
Pentest+ was designed with small businesses owners in mind. Priced so that any business can afford it, Pentest+ is a fully managed service with the ethical hackers at Ronin-Pentest scheduling scans, analysing the results and producing an easy to digest punch list of actions needed to keep data safe.
Pentest+ is a cyber-security solutions for business owners who know that security is an issue, but either don’t have the resources to run and implement changes or they don’t have the money to invest in traditional cyber security solutions.
“I was worried about the security of our client data, but until I met Ronin-Pentest the cost made being proactive impossible for me. My business just couldn’t support the 5 figure bills I was being quoted to run tests and assess our vulnerabilities. I hired Ronin to manage our scanning and, hey presto, we are secure. No jargon, simple strategies and excellent support.” Joanne Bloomfield, JDE Marketing Ltd.
For more information about Pentest+ or any aspect of cyber security contact Joanne Emmerson, joanne@ronin-pentest.com
About Pentest + Small Business Plans
Every system needs regular checks, but not every business needs a weekly check. With that in mind, our annual plans are built around how many scans your business may need in a year. Our team will manage the work, ensuring the scans are done and our affordable plans will ensure your cash flow isn’t impacted. All of our managed cyber security plans include: a scoping meeting, manual verification of issues, and a result presentation meeting.
One Time - No Commitment Plan
Scans include:
OSINT (1 domain name), Web Application Scan (1 URL), External Infrastructure (up to 15 IP addresses).
This plan is ideal for getting an overview of your environment
6 Monthly - Managed Plan (3 Scans)
Scans include:
● 3x OSINT (1 domain name) - Initial Scan, 6-month scan & 12-month scan
● 3x Web Application Scan (1 URL) - Initial Scan, 6-month scan & 12-month scan
● 3x External Infrastructure (up to 15 IP addresses) - Initial Scan, 6-month scan & 12-month scan
One scan now, another in six months, and a third at the end of the year. This plan is recommended for low change environments.
Quarterly - Managed Service Plan (5 Scans)
Scans include:
● 5x OSINT (1 domain name) - Initial Scan, then 1 every 3 months
● 5x Web Application Scan (1 URL) - Initial Scan, then 1 every 3 months
● 5x External Infrastructure (up to 15 IP addresses) - Initial Scan, then 1 every 3 months
Perform a scan every 3 months. This plan is recommended for dynamic environments
Monthly - Managed Service Plans (13 Scans)
Scans include:
● Monthly OSINT (1 domain name)
● Monthly Web Application Scan (1 URL)
● Monthly External Infrastructure (up to 15 IP addresses)
All scans are performed monthly. This plan is recommended for sensitive data and rapid change environments.
About Ronin-Pentest
Founded in 2019 by Ben Brown, a highly experienced and accomplished cyber security white hat hacker and cyber security expert. Ronin-Pentest was created to bring cyber security solutions to small businesses (at prices everyone can afford). With both self-serve (for IT professionals) and fully managed service plans, Ronin-Pentest has redefined the small business cyber security space. Its ground-breaking prices have opened up high quality pentest scanning to businesses of all sizes. Thanks to Ronin-pentest, cyber security is no longer the preserve of wealthy large companies or IT specialists.
