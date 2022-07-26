Pentest+ Affordable, Managed, Cyber Security Plan designed to keep Small Businesses Safe and Secure.

Ronin_Pentest Cyber Security that works! The Ultimate Guide to Cyber Security for Small Business Ben Brown - Founder, Chief Hacker, Ronin_Pentest

More than 40% of SMEs in the UK reported cyber-attacks in 2021, but the cost of cyber security is too high for most, this fully managed service is much needed.

Small businesses are an easy target for seasoned hackers & their sidekick bots. Cyber security costs are traditionally very high which is why so few SMEs invest in proactive cyber protection.” — Ben Brown, CEO & Chief Hacker