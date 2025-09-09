Godiva Bearings Adds CSC Bearings to manufacturer roster, Giving Trade Distributors Access to Super-Precision Bearings

Tom Hamlett, MD Godiva Bearings Ltd CSC bearings now stocked by Godiva Bearings Godivawoman celebrates CSC bearings available from Godiva Bearings

Godiva Bearings adds CSC to stock, giving trade distributors fast access, without any customs complications, to over 250 lines of super-precision bearings.

CSC Bearings are built to incredibly tight tolerances. Stocking them in the UK means our trade customers can now spec world-class bearings without waiting weeks or dealing with customs complexity.” — Tom Hamlett - MD, Godiva Bearings

DUDLEY, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Godiva Bearings, the UK’s only 100% trade-exclusive bearing supplier, has announced the addition of CSC Bearings to its stocked manufacturer range. This partnership brings over 250 lines of Super precision bearings, giving trade distributors faster access to high-performance components without the headaches of cross-border logistics.Founded in Germany, CSC Bearings is known globally for its high-speed tolerance, ISO-certified production, and proven performance in automation, motion control, EV drives, and CNC machinery.Commenting on the launch, Tom Hamlett, Director at Godiva Bearings, said:"CSC Bearings are built to incredibly tight tolerances. Stocking them in the UK means our trade customers can now spec world-class bearings without waiting weeks or dealing with customs complexity. For time-sensitive maintenance and machine builds, that access is critical."The decision to partner with CSC was driven by strong demand from Godiva’s customer base for a premium, European-engineered bearing line that delivers precision without compromising on availability. For machine builders, OEM maintenance teams, and trade counters supporting high-speed or high-load applications, this addition opens up a new level of specification flexibility.Godiva has long been the preferred supply partner for bearing distributors, OEM support teams, and MRO professionals looking for reliable, margin-safe components. With CSC now in stock, Godiva strengthens its offer across core categories including:• Spindle Bearings (P4S)• Thin Section Bearings• Cylindrical Roller Bearings• ZKLF BearingsAll CSC stock is held in the UK and distributed directly from Godiva’s Dudley hub.Same-day dispatch is available, alongside full spec support, documentation, and 24/7/365 trade desk service.A Simplified Supply Chain for UK Trade BuyersFor many distributors, the inclusion of CSC Bearings into Godiva’s stocked portfolio represents more than just a new product option — it’s a strategic improvement in supply resilience. With technical products increasingly subject to global delays and stock shortages, localised availability of critical components helps trade desks respond faster and operate with greater confidence.Godiva’s 100% trade only model also offers protection for distributor margins. There are no consumer sales, no public ecommerce listings, and no risk of customers shopping around online. Every CSC bearing shipped through Godiva is supported by white-label delivery options, dedicated account management, and full audit traceability.About CSC BearingsCSC Bearing Europe GmbH is headquartered in Wiesentheid, Germany, and operates a 150,000 m² global production footprint. Known for its engineering precision, CSC supplies a wide range of bearing types for industrial applications, with a focus on spindle systems, EV platforms, automation, and motion control. CSC Bearings are used by OEMs and machine builders worldwide.About Godiva BearingsFounded in 1977, Godiva Bearings is the UK’s only dedicated trade-only supplier of bearings, adhesives, lubricants, and engineering components. With over 65,000 product lines in stock, Godiva supports national and independent distributors with fast-moving inventory, 24/7/365 access to technical support, and no direct-to-end-user sales. From rare legacy parts to white-label fulfilment, Godiva is trusted by trade professionals to keep machinery moving.

