Sound Engineering for Concert Halls: Free Open-Access Guide Now Available from Audiotek, Author: Chris Kmiec BEng MISCVE

Sound Engineering for Concert Halls - a practical guide to audio design for auditoria. Author: Chris Kmiec BEng MISCVE Example Pages - from the technical overview in sound design for concert halls

Free E-book bridges acoustic theory & real-world AV design for concert halls, with practical insights for students, venue managers, professionals & enthusiasts.

Whether you’re designing a new performance space, or upgrading a legacy system, this book will help you make smart decisions. Whatever stage you are at in your career, the fundamentals still matter.” — Chris Kmiec Beng MISCVE

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a sector where glossy visuals often win out over great audio, one sound designer is putting the spotlight back where it belongs—on what the audience actually hears. Audiotek has launched a new, free e-book : Sound Engineering for Concert Halls, written by seasoned engineer Chris Kmiec BEng MISCVE. The guide is designed to help anyone—students, venue managers, professionals or enthusiasts—build sound systems that don’t just fill a room, but elevate the performance.Unlike many technical manuals, the guide strikes a balance between foundational acoustic theory and real-world system strategy, making it both accessible and deeply practical. From emotional sound design and genre-specific tuning to accessibility and architectural collaboration, it covers the full journey from blank slate to opening night.The guide is completely open-access, with no sign-up forms, paywalls or tracking. It's designed to be read in-browser or downloaded as a shareable PDF from the Audiotek website.“Whether you’re designing a new performance space, or upgrading a legacy system, this book will help you make the right decisions,” said Chris Kmiec. “It’s the resource I wish I’d had earlier in my career. I wanted to create something that speaks to students and sound professionals alike. Whether you're commissioning your first venue, or working on your fiftieth, the fundamentals still matter—and they can always be refined.”“We’ve worked on some of the world’s most iconic venues—and no two have ever had the same brief,” adds Frank Murray, Audiotek’s Founder. “This e-book shares the thinking and hands-on experience behind what makes great sound actually happen.”What’s Inside the Guide?This is not a lightweight overview. It’s a substantial guide that brings together theory, design practice, and lived experience across some of Europe’s most acoustically demanding spaces.Each section focuses on a crucial aspect of concert hall sound design:- Acoustic Fundamentals: Clear explanations of reverberation, diffusion, spatial intelligibility, and RT60—written accessibly, without dumbing it down.- Designing for Performance Type: Classical music, amplified music, speech, and musical theatre all demand different acoustic strategies. The guide explains how to tailor systems to support emotional and technical goals for each.- Emotional Sound Design: How to make an audience feel the performance—not just hear it. Includes tuning philosophy, reverb shaping, and psychoacoustic impact.- Architectural Collaboration: How to avoid the “looks great, sounds awful” trap by integrating audio design with early-stage architectural planning.- Accessibility and Inclusion: Practical strategies for ensuring equitable experiences for hearing aid users, neurodivergent audiences, and other often-overlooked groups.- Tools and Simulation: A review of modern modelling platforms like EASE, d&b ArrayCalc, and L-Acoustics Soundvision, with tips on interpreting data in real-world spaces.- Lessons from the Field: Real examples of what went wrong (and right) in past venue projects—and what others can learn from them.Who This E-Book Is For?The guide is structured to meet people where they are—whether they’re just starting out or refining years of experience.- Students: Looking for an approachable but in-depth understanding of concert hall acoustics and system design? This guide will fast-track your insight.- Venue Managers & Cultural Directors: If you're commissioning a new build or refurbishing an existing space, this resource will help you ask the right questions and understand what truly matters.- Architects & Planners: Audio is often overlooked in early design. This guide shows how it can be integrated without compromising aesthetics.- Professional Sound Engineers: Whether you’re designing your fifth venue or mixing your 500th show, this guide offers reflection, refinement, and practical insights from a working peer.- AV Enthusiasts: If you live for spec sheets, room modes, and psychoacoustic nuance—this one’s for you.The resource is free to read or download About the Author - Chris Kmiec Beng MISCVEChris Kmiec, UK General Manager of Audiotek, graduated from the University of Surrey having studied Audio Media Engineering, and attended Salford University where he studied acoustics. Chris is a dedicated audio engineer and self-confessed “audio nerd,” who has honed his craft working on some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls and entertainment venues. From designing immersive sound systems to solving complex acoustic challenges, his career reflects a relentless passion for sound.Chris’s expertise spans every conceivable type of audio performance type, from live performance in concert halls, theatres, nightclubs and even sporting arenas. His work often combines traditional acoustic principles with the latest advancements in audio technology to create spaces that enhance every note, word, and sound. When he’s not engineering remarkable audio experiences, Chris enjoys delving into the ever-evolving science of acoustics, continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in sound engineering.About AudiotekAudiotek is a multi-award-winning audiovisual design and installation company, with offices in Ireland and the UK, Spain, and the USA. Renowned for their ability to design highly creative visual and audio systems that transform guest experiences, helping to build resilient hospitality and performance-based businesses that continually outperform their competition.

See Chris and the Audiotek team talking about the audio upgrade they completed for the National Concert Hall of Ireland.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.