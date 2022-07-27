Midwest Acquirers Association honors Green Sheet’s Gillespie at MWAA 2022

2022 MWAA Industry Achievement Award Winner The Green Sheet: Empowering, connecting payments professionals

Today the Midwest Acquirers Association (MWAA) will honor Kathleen [Kate] Gillespie, CEO of The Green Sheet Inc., for her payments industry achievements and contributions. The special award ceremony, to be held in the grand ballroom of the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile Hotel, will be part of the opening ceremony at MWAA's 20th annual conference, event planners stated.



“This year we are excited to award the 2022 Industry Achievement Award to Kate Gillespie from The Green Sheet,” said Rod Katzfey, MWAA president and board of directors member. “We wanted to recognize her for her continued support of the electronic payments industry and helping to get the story out for all the different companies in the space. I am excited to share her story and add her name to the list of amazing people in the industry.”

"Kate is a consummate leader," said Laura McHale Holland, The Green Sheet's editor in chief. "Perceptive and clear-headed, she trusts our team to uphold the company's tradition of service, and her guidance is never more or less than exactly what's needed."

Kate Gillespie joined the payments industry in 1999 when she signed on to work with Paul Green, who had launched the very first ISO for card services 20 years prior. Green also founded The Green Sheet as a resource for merchant level salespeople and others carving out careers in payments. It wasn’t long before Gillespie’s passion for journalism drew her to Green’s growing magazine, where her emphasis on excellence helped win the publication multiple awards, and her duties included researching and writing the first in-depth report on biometric payments for acquirers.

Her curiosity and resilience also meant “I can’t” wasn’t in her vocabulary, and her varied professional experience, which included working as a statistician for the Department of Defense, corporate HR director, co-owner and general manager of an optometry practice, and researcher for a business incubator also gave her requisite skills to advance. As Green’s right-hand colleague, she served stints managing editorial, circulation and production areas of the business. And in 2005, she became the company’s chief operating officer and general manager.

When Green retired in 2014, he sold the business to Gillespie, who was, he said, uniquely qualified to uphold and advance The Green Sheet tradition. As president and CEO, she has strengthened the company’s core mission to support the industry’s feet on the street while also adapting to ongoing industry changes, innovating and expanding scope as needed to connect and empower payments professionals for not just today but also tomorrow.