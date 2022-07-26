Additional 595 Hà Nội's products certified as OCOP products

VIETNAM, July 26 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Office of New Rural Construction Programme Co-ordination has announced 595 new products that meet the standards of the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme that aims to promote local products, particularly those from agriculture.

With the newly certified products, Hà Nội now has 1,649 OCOP products, leading the country in the number of certified products.

The 595 new OCOP products are from 171 producers in 26 districts and towns across the city. Of those, 367 products are rated four stars and 228 products are rated three.

Nguyễn Văn Chí, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the city's New Rural Construction Programme Co-ordination Office said that the OCOP programme was an opportunity for stakeholders to develop product values, build brands, boost economic development and realise the goals of the new rural area building programme.

Previously, Hà Nội had assessed and classified 1,054 OCOP products of 216 producers. Of the products, four were recognised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as 5-star products, 13 potential 5-star products, 731 four-star products and 306 three-star products. As a result, jobs have been created for around 5,000 people.

Besides evaluating and classifying OCOP products, Hà Nội has also paid special attention to and organised events, fairs, and seminars to promote OCOP products in both domestic and international markets.

By 2025, the city targets to complete the assessment and rating for at least 2,000 OCOP products.

Director of the Hà Nội's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Chu Phú Mỹ said that OCOP producers need to maintain and improve the quality, design, and packaging of products, and strengthen links between production and consumption.

Distribution units, trade centres, supermarkets, shops dealing in safe agricultural products, handicrafts shops, points of introduction and sale of OCOP products, and online trading floors must strengthen trade connections so that people could recognise OCOP brands and products.

Hà Nội's OCOP products are now displayed in an exhibition area of Royal City Mall.— VNS