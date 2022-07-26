GMS- Quảng Trị 2022 International Trade Fair opens

VIETNAM, July 26 - Delegates cut the ribbon to open the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) - Quảng Trị 2022 International Trade Fair. — Photo conthuong.vn

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) – Quảng Trị 2022 International Trade Fair opened in the central province of Quảng Trị on Monday.

Lasting through July 31, the fair features 400 stalls showcasing a wide range of commodities including agro-forestry and fishery products, processed foods, handicrafts, garments, footwear, construction materials and electrical appliances.

The event, organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is part of the national programme on trade promotion.

It offers an opportunity for businesses to strengthen co-operation, promote cultural exchanges and experiences, enhance their competitiveness, and expand markets.

Visitors to the fair can enjoy special dishes of GMS countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Lê Đức Tiến, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said he expected this would become an attractive destination for local residents, domestic and foreign tourists to visit and shop, thereby promoting production, contributing to maintaining economic growth, supporting businesses to develop their brands as well as improving the products’ competitiveness.

The Greater Mekong Subregion comprises Cambodia, China’s Yunnan and Guangxi provinces, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Việt Nam. — VNS