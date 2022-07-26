Sharp Corporation wants to build another large-scale project in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, July 26 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — Japan’s Sharp Corporation is looking to build another large-scale project in the southern province of Bình Dương, specialising in smart, high-tech products, its Senior Executive Managing Officer Yoshihiro Hashimoto said.

The electronics giant is running two projects in Bình Dương, one at the Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park I (VSIP I) and another at the expanded VSIP II, contributing to the global supply chain, according to Hashimoto.

At a recent working session with provincial leaders, Hashimoto commended Bình Dương’s attractive investment environment, which, he said, satisfied Sharp’s requirements.

He called on Bình Dương to help with land, workforce and transport infrastructure for the new project.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hùng Dũng expressed his delight at the group’s investment expansion.

Bình Dương now counts 29 concentrated industrial parks, with a combined area of 12,662 hectares. The locality has increased investment in infrastructure, covering transport, water and electricity, to attract more investors.

It is also working to streamline administrative procedures, while paying more heed to personnel training and housing for workers.

In the first half of this year, the province lured more than US$2.5 billion in foreign direct investment. — VNS