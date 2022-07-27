AudioCityUSA’s New Showroom in Santa Fe Springs Now Fully Operational
AudioCityUSA Moving to a new address, starting this month, AudioCityUSA has a new address: 13133 Telegraph Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670.SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AudioCityUSA, one of California’s oldest and most established retailers of automotive spares and aftermarket products, has finally moved base to a larger and much more technologically advanced showroom.
The new showroom will also serve as the retailer’s principal operations base and provide that much-needed extra room to cater to the ever-growing number of patrons as they check out the latest custom wheels, tires, lift kits, and several other products.
For just about 33 years, the outlet had operated out of its premises in La Puente’s Amar Road. It was here that the company was founded in 1989.
It’s only about a 30-minute drive east of Los Angeles, making it easily accessible to people looking to buy high-quality aftermarket rims, tires, and almost everything related to automobiles.
“This is a positive step forward”
While the move had long been coming, some of AudioCityUSA’s oldest clients say that they preferred the old showroom at Amar Road.
However, the establishment’s spokesperson suggested that the new address had a lot more space for parking and could accommodate several more clients at the same time. There is also a designated parking zone for the physically challenged.
The spokesperson continued:
“We consider this move as a positive one for several reasons. We now have an unattached & independent 2-storeyed showroom which has a lot more space inside than our previous address had.
Our clients will be pleased to learn that we now have several bigger and cleaner showrooms inside the complex than we had previously.
We now have a robotic storage management system in place as well, making it a lot easier for us to handle orders. This storage management system is state-of-the-art and will help us deliver a lot more value in a lot less time.
This robotic storage and retrieval system uses advanced AI & order processing features that supersede all existing non-robotic warehouse management software. Besides, the same technology will also aid our personnel ship orders across the country faster.
AudioCityUSA believes in constant growth, and this is exactly what we have tried to showcase at our new Santa Fe Springs operations center.”
The new showroom, clad mostly in glass on the exterior and sporting large and attractive decals of wheels and sports cars, seems to reflect the company’s motto of always keeping aesthetic considerations in mind. This is also observed on their website, which is artfully decorated and color-coded to help the uninitiated navigate the UI easily.
The new outlet certainly looks striking.
With manicured lawns and shady trees, integrated warehouses, and a longer paved surface to help customers get a taste of what they are buying by taking their vehicle for a quick (but short) spin, the entire environment is built around an improved customer experience.
The company is counting on the huge storage facility, the automated inventory management system, and the eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing office environment to offer seamless purchase experiences and much-improved customer service.
A sneak peek at the inventory
AudioCityUSA has thrived for so long and so successfully by sticking to 2 primary product categories: branded aftermarket wheels and tires, and suspension overhaul to lower or lift vehicles as demanded by the owners.
There are, of course, several other products, but it is expected that these 2 categories will still be the cornerstones of a much bigger and better inventory.
Wheels and tires
Clients can expect the latest models made available by the following major brands:
· Fuel Wheels
· Off road wheels
· Method Wheels
· XD Wheels
· Hostile Wheels
· Moto Metal Wheels
· ESR Wheels
· RBP Wheels
These are all iconic rim manufacturers and there will certainly be a lot more. Tires from some of the world’s best brands will also be sold.
The establishment has always had a pool of extremely talented and knowledgeable professionals who will now have even more space to discuss client requirements and help them choose better wheels and tires for their vehicles.
AudioCityUSA also offers a range of financing options in association with Progressive Leasing.
Happy Driving !
