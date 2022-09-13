Grand Opening Ceremony Kicks off Phase 2.0 for AudioCityUSA
Santa Fe Springs, CA, 26th August 2022: The 4th of August was special for AudioCityUSA in many ways.13133 TELEGRAPH ROAD, SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 26th August 2022, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony plus a celebration as the 33-year-old company officially moved to a brand-new headquarters-cum-showroom on Telegraph Road in Santa Fe Springs.
The primary reasons behind the shift had already been declared by the business. One, they wanted to start branding exercises to move on to bigger things. The “best rim purchasing experience at the lowest prices” was a stepping stone.
As for the second point, for over 3 decades, AudioCityUSA was located at a smaller showroom on La Puente’s Amar Road. They had already become quite popular among the customers in and around California, and across the country as one of the most reliable retailers of high-end aftermarket wheels and tires, suspension lift kits, and several other automotive products.
Nevertheless, there were some complaints about the small premises. The company paid heed, took the feedback seriously, and the relocation is a direct response.
The decision is also strategic. It gives more room for the customers to move around and have a better look at what they are purchasing. It also has cutting-edge industrial technology which makes for better purchase experiences.
The new showroom is one of the biggest in California. With the largest rim warehouse in California, price competitiveness will increase, and that will enable clients to avail ofprices that very few rivals can dream of.
The new showroom has been operational for some time now. But the small party with a few guests was the kick-off to some major goals of the future.
A spokesperson for the outlet outlined the future in some detail.
“We had a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house party where our visitors could meet our personnel. We now have much bigger premises and are gradually taking more experts on to ensure that our goal of 100% customer satisfaction is always fulfilled.
AudioCityUSA is glad to announce that the ceremony was well attended! We had light refreshments with music and drinks. It was essentially a new office setup party which we had been planning for some time. Finally, it happened and we are very pleased with the results.
On the work front, we feel great pride in informing you that we have achieved 99% fitment rates by improving the efficiency of our proprietary & automatic program which uses our database and AI to determine whether the make & model of the client’s vehicle matches their chosen set of wheels, the bolt patterns, and so on.
This means less error and a rise in the customer’s trust level. We consider this an important milestone in our journey to become the most sought-after retailer in the State. This is a figure that has been reached by very few of our competitors, and it is a very heady moment for us. We will strive to keep the momentum up and provide even better purchase experiences.
Our clients will also be pleased to know that we are working on a new website that will make selecting their favorite items and buying them extremely easy. We know that purchasing wheels and tires online is difficult. To that end, our website will have a new User Interface (UI) which will provide every visitor with relevant search results and other recommendations based on their previous searches that are collated and sifted using AI.
The new website will be rolled out soon.
We are hopeful that the new website will provide something new for each of our visitors.”
An overview of the new showroom
AudioCityUSA’s new showroom is a one-of-a-kind brick-and-glass experience that suits the type of items they sell. For over 30 years, the company has been synonymous with high-quality and stylish aftermarket wheels from all the major players in this thriving industry!
From Fuel Wheels to Enkei to Off-road wheels to Lexani; the list of brands that they store is an exhaustive one. AudioCityUSA is also home to custom-only brands, JDM, slingshot, wire, forged, and slow-formed wheels at different price points.
The new showroom has robotic inventory management to save purchase time and also ensure that more clients can be served concurrently. The automation helps reduce warehouse management costs and increases speed, faster & more accurate countrywide shipping for superior customer satisfaction.
