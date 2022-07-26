UAV Technology 2022 summer sale announced with free hotel stay

UAV Technology Conference 2022 - Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo

SAE Media Group reports: A limited-time offer has been announced for the upcoming UAV Technology Conference in London, this September.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Annual UAV Technology Conference will return on 26-27 September 2022, in London, UK. SAE Media Group is delighted to announce that delegates who purchase a ticket from now until Friday 5th August 2022, will receive free accommodation at the venue (*T&Cs apply).

Those who are interested in this limited-time offer are advised to register soon to secure this deal. Register at http://www.uav-technology.org/pr5.

This year’s UAV Technology Conference will provide delegates with the following opportunities:

• National updates on uncrewed aerial capability development

Hear over 19 briefings from leading international Air Forces Officers, Program Managers and Technical Scientists from the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, NATO, and other international organisations.

• Gain insight into the latest cutting-edge technology from leading solution providers

Discover future trends and opportunities, as well as factors influencing the UAV market, by hearing first-hand from industry leaders shaping the landscape including Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo.

• Explore key topics in the industry

Learn more about the utilisation of emerging technologies supporting and enabling UAS capabilities, policy development, operator training, safety, and certification regulation, ISR capabilities, developments in counter-UAV/UAS, and much more.

• Fantastic networking opportunity

The importance of allied cooperation is more prevalent than ever and interoperability between systems and national partners is crucial for any future planning. This conference will enable delegates to leave with a plan for their country's future UAV platform.

The complimentary brochure with the full programme and speaker line-up can be downloaded at http://www.uav-technology.org/pr5.

UAV Technology Conference

26-27 September 2022

London, UK

#UAVTechnology2022

Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For more information on delegate places, contact Callum Kenmure on +44 (0) 207 827 6138 or email ckenmure@smi-online.co.uk.

*T&Cs: This offer is open to new registrations only for a limited time. Free accommodation for up to two nights at the conference venue for each ticket sold - subject to room availability. This offer will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

