Automotive veteran Steven Torok joins Deepen AI as Strategic Advisor

Steven Torok joins as Strategic Advisor to accelerate Deepen AI’s growth and strengthen its stronghold in the automotive industry

We are thrilled to have Steven join us at Deepen AI. Steven brings with him unparalleled automotive experience across the world. He will be an invaluable asset to our aggressive growth ambitions.” — Mohammad Musa