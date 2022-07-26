Automotive veteran Steven Torok joins Deepen AI as Strategic Advisor
Steven Torok joins as Strategic Advisor to accelerate Deepen AI’s growth and strengthen its stronghold in the automotive industry
We are thrilled to have Steven join us at Deepen AI. Steven brings with him unparalleled automotive experience across the world. He will be an invaluable asset to our aggressive growth ambitions.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Torok joins Deepen AI as Strategic Advisor to help accelerate Deepen AI’s growing global footprint. Steven Torok is a successful, senior executive with an extremely successful track record with industrial and technology companies, both in the public and private domains. Currently, he is an Operating Partner for First Atlantic Capital. Drawing on his considerable senior management, operating and strategic experience developed during a 30-year career at DaimlerChrysler and as a Senior Executive Advisor to Booz Allen Hamilton, he advises portfolio companies on strategy, operations, growth, and the evaluation of new acquisitions.
— Mohammad Musa
“The automotive industry is at the cusp of a major shift with the increasing push towards autonomous vehicles. Quality and safety are at the forefront of accelerating the adoption of autonomous vehicles, driver assistance systems, robotics, and computer vision. With Deepen AI’s industry-leading annotation tools and sensor calibration solutions, they are well-poised to benefit from this. I am excited to be part of the Deepen AI team. They have some fantastic solutions and I am looking forward to being a part of the journey forward” - Steven Torok, Strategic Advisor, Deepen AI
At DaimlerChrysler, Steven served in wide-ranging roles, including General Manager of the Chrysler Plymouth Division, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development, and Senior Vice President of Strategic Assessment. In 2000, he was elected to the board of Mitsubishi Motors and spent four years in Japan as Head of Mitsubishi International with responsibility for Asia, Europe, and North America. While at Mitsubishi, Steven orchestrated Mitsubishi’s entry into China through four joint ventures, restructured and expand the company’s European presence, and led the company to record sales in North America.
“We are thrilled to have Steven Torok join our team at Deepen AI. Steven brings with him unparalleled automotive experience across the world. He will be an invaluable asset to Deepen AI’s aggressive growth ambitions. ” - Mohammad Musa, CEO and Founder, Deepen AI
The industry is increasingly reliant on accurate perception from the sensors to understand and react to the world around it. The increase in the number of sensors per car has led to a huge increase in demand for accurate sensor calibration.
Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to seconds, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control. Deepen’s annotation suite provides enterprises with AI-based automation, task management, quality assurance, and granular reporting features to manage, track and increase productivity.
To learn more about Deepen AI’s products and services, you can visit www.deepen.ai or email them at info@deepen.ai.
About Deepen AI
Deepen AI is the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.
Mohammad Musa
Deepen AI
+1 650-560-7130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn