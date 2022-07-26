CBD AND PAIN: AN INNOVATIVE CHIROPRACTIC APPROACH TO TRANSFORMING HEALTHCARE WITH TEAM IGNITE
IGNITE COACH RON MITCHELL, JD, MBA, IS IGNITING THE FIRE WITHIN AND DRIVING THE HUMAN SPIRIT
Chiropractors are viewed as natural or holistic practitioners... More than 26% of chiropractors are utilizing or prescribing CBD products in their practices.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Ignite, Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, recognized globally as a life and business strategist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, recording artist, Amazon five-star rated author, and veteran recently teamed up with Dr. Tiffany Butler igniting the healthcare industry by using CBD to combat pain and drive the human spirit. Ron provides innovative strategies and solutions to businesses of all sizes to produce unforeseen results. He leads a diverse team of thought doers, experts, and consultants that provide inspiration for innovation.
— Dr. Tiffany T. Butler
Dr. Tiffany T. Butler is a recognized thought doer within healthcare for her ability to render high-quality chiropractic care and injury rehabilitation therapy to those in need. She is widely celebrated for her approach to healthcare, to take care of the person and not the condition.
Manchester Reports Director of Communications, Vincent Mason, speaks with Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell JD, MBA, and Dr. Tiffany T. Butler.
Thank you for having me and Tiffany, we are thrilled to discuss how CBD can combat pain, transform lives, and the healthcare industry. We are proud to be afforded that opportunity to serve our most treasured client the human spirit. BEM Enterprises LLC dba Team Ignite is a management consulting company and trusted advisor to the world's leading businesses, governments, institutions, and leading providers in energy and utility consulting, data and analytics, diversity and inclusion, and organizational strategy, people transformation, and ignite the electric vehicle community. We acknowledge that our most valuable asset is health because it is a prerequisite for a meaningful and impactful life. Sound health is essential to ignite the human spirit and the advancement of ideas. Chronic pain is a barrier to the fabric of innovation because it often affects energy, morale, creativity, and the ability to fuel intellectual capital. The use of CBD to combat pain is a common-sense approach to problem-solving and transforming lives.
Question: What compelled your company to team up with Dr. Tiffany T. Butler?
Answer: As a veteran, former athlete, and advocate of physical fitness, I am very familiar with the mental, physical, emotional, and psychological impact pain has on your livelihood. My passion for problem-solving led me to team up with Dr. Butler to find a solution to overcome pain to ignite the human spirit. Furthermore, Dr. Butler is an advocate of innovative ideas that can improve health, life, and advance healthcare.
Question: Dr. Tiffany T. Butler, what is your primary role as a Chiropractor?
Answer: As a chiropractor, my responsibility is to educate and inform patients on what treatment options are available to alleviate their pain. Any level of pain will impact every aspect of the person's life – physically, mentally, spiritually, socially, and financially. Unlike acute (short-term) pain, chronic pain has the most detrimental effect on the individual because the pain is persistent and long-term. More than 30% of adults suffer from chronic pain. Therefore, providing effective treatment solutions for best practices in pain management is a priority in healthcare.
Questions: What are some of the challenges associated with pain?
Answer: People who suffer from chronic pain frequently have a higher dependency on addictive pain medications, experience depression more often, are at a higher risk of permanent disability; chronic pain is associated with low quality of life despite increase spending on healthcare services utilized for pain management.
Questions: Why is Cannabis sativa L an emerging solution for pain?
Answer: Although opioid painkillers such as Oxycodone and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) like Ibuprofen are effective in reducing pain in the short term, they are ineffective in managing chronic pain in the long term. For this reason, providing solutions that carry a minimal risk of dependency and addiction with a prominent level of efficacy in the management of chronic pain in long-term use is essential. Cannabis sativa L (CBD) has emerged as a solution to improve the quality of life for people who suffer from chronic pain where medical treatment is ineffective.
Questions: What are some of the benefits associated with the use of CBD?
Answer: Recent studies attest to the therapeutic benefits of CBD in reducing pain levels, decreasing sleep disturbances associated with chronic pain, and minimizing the need for opioid prescription medication usage. Unlike opioids, CBD has no known adverse side effects associated with CBD usage, besides minor temporary effects that are non-life threatening. To date, no literature suggests that CBD is addictive, for this reason, it’s a strong contender in combating chronic pain.
Questions: What can be done to advance the use of CBD in healthcare?
Answer: We must band together to provide plausible solutions to those who suffer daily. People will often seek guidance from their healthcare providers when making healthcare decisions. Chiropractors, viewed as natural or holistic practitioners, act as a source of reference to most patients who experience chronic pain. Patient education is a part of empowering the person to make the best health decision that would yield the greatest outcome or improvement of their health conditions. More than 26% of chiropractors are utilizing or prescribing CBD products in their practices.
Question: Should the use of CBD become a best practice in healthcare?
Answer: What is most important is that healthcare professionals from all areas of specialty function as advocates for people who suffer from chronic pain. It is a privilege to serve the public and our responsibility to consider all options, including CBD, to treat and manage all levels of pain. The misunderstanding and long-term effects of the pharmacological use of opioid medication combined with overutilization by patients results in increased addiction and overdose. With the rise of deaths associated with the misuse of both prescription opioids (Oxycodone) and non-prescription opioids (heroin), we must continue to provide effective and non-addictive pain management solutions to preserve human life.
Dr. Tiffany T. Butler and Team Ignite, through their ongoing support of the healthcare industry, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies are committed to the improvement of human and organizational transformation, performance, and the reduction of chronic pain.
