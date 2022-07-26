CBD AND PAIN: AN INNOVATIVE CHIROPRACTIC APPROACH TO TRANSFORMING HEALTHCARE WITH TEAM IGNITE

About

Our communications department is led by our Communications Director who manages a team of experienced media experts. Together, they navigate the intersection of government, business, and public opinion. Our team's years of public and private sector experience are filled with media advisory to a wide range of elected officials, thought leaders, and senior corporate and nonprofit executives. We are often asked to engage before headlines are written in an effort to mitigate risks and maximize reward. Through our personal and professional relationships, we have been able to consistently over-deliver while preserving our client's integrity.