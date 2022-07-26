Proxima Clinical Research Honored by dotComm Awards and Merit Awards
“These prestigious awards recognize the greatness I see in our team every day,” says Kevin Coker, CEO, Proxima CRO. “In just four short years, we have grown from a team of two pitching clients at the TMCx coffee machine to a team of 60, guiding hundreds of emerging companies from around the globe through their FDA journey to market. Third party recognition of our efforts is further proof of what I already know: Proxima has a really great team doing really great things in the industry. I’m proud of them and the company we’re building together.”
Merit Awards recognizes leaders, businesses, and industries shaping today’s global industries and the markets they serve. The Annual Merit Award is judged by industry executives, the media, and consultants, who, this year, recognized Proxima CRO with a Gold Award for Best Places to Work; a Gold Award for Private Company; and a Bronze Award for Executive Leadership, placing Proxima next to other great award winners such as Cisco, VISA, Keva Health, and Nexus Pharmaceuticals. In Merit Awards, only one company wins in each category for Gold, Silver and Bronze. Proxima was awarded three.
dotCOMM honors excellence in web creativity and digital communication and is one of the most recognized and highly regarded evaluators of creative work in the world. Proxima CRO and its agencies Aleberry Creative and Engagement PR & Marketing were honored with two Platinum Awards for the Marketing Avengers Team Achievement and ProximaCRO.com Website; two Gold Awards for Proxima Clinical Research LinkedIn and Social Media Marketing, and an Honorable Mention for Proxima CRO Informational Video Series_Talking Heads. In this honor, Proxima join brands such as Dell Technologies, AARP, Paramount, Bank of America, Boston Scientific, State Farm Insurance, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
DotComm Awards is an international competition administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication professionals (AMCP) that highlights the creativity and excellence displayed by companies who are dynamically and constantly evolving the web. Their third-party recognition stems from the most highly regarded evaluators of creative work in the world. Judges are industry professionals who look for excellence in creatively evolving the way companies transform the web through their creative work.
Merit Awards is an independent awards program that focuses on the efforts of global companies that most effectively contribute to the growth of the worldwide market. With seven awards programs that are offered to all organizations, the judges of respected journalists, executives, consultants, and educators review submissions based on the impact companies are having on the markets that they serve daily. For Business, the awards were judged on the quality of leadership, best places to work, corporate excellence, emerging business and privately or publicly held companies.
Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including inventors, emerging companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center (“TMC”), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.
