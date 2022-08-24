Company Helps Teachers Publish Children's Books
Licensed educators create a company to simplify the publishing processUSA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coaches of At Home Author know firsthand how difficult it can be to navigate the publishing process. That’s why teachers-turned-authors Weber, Plumeri, and Tornetto, started using their skills as educators to help aspiring authors become successfully published.
Former teacher Courtney Vowell Woodward published her first book, Family Dynamics: Embrace Your Sound, in March of 2022 and has received rave reviews from teachers and parents alike.
"As a career switcher and someone who aspired to be a children's book author but knew nothing about the process, At Home Author allowed me to dive into the author world with the greatest of ease.” Woodward states. “The guidance and amount of information I received was invaluable to the success of my first book!"
Current teacher Danielle L. Forbes was inspired to write a book based on her own experience as a mother. “When I came home from the hospital after my c-section, my eldest didn’t understand why they had to be gentle with me while I healed. That’s what gave me the idea for a picture book - I couldn’t find anything else out there on the subject.” Her book, BIG THINGS: A Story for Older Siblings of C-Babies, was published June 4th, 2022, and has already caused a buzz with current and expecting mothers.
Weber, Plumeri, and Tornetto started the company because the publishing industry can be overwhelming. Information online is often conflicting…and none of it could be easily found in one place. “As licensed educators, we wanted to help. We wanted to do what we do best: teach!” Weber states.
At Home Author has already helped hundreds of people write, publish, and market their children’s books and make them stand out from the crowd.
