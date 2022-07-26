Musician tyDi Creates a Striking Album for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a passionate video, musician tyDi explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Through his extensive discography, which includes five full-length albums, countless singles and remixes and numerous EPs across diverse genres on various labels from Republic to Armada, tyDi has topped global charts, toured the world and made an indelible mark on the music world.
tyDi said his release for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project is different from what he usually would compose.
“This is the first time in my life where I've been given material that is completely real,” tyDi said. “I'm not talking about making music for a film that's fictional. It's inspired by not only the journalists and the things that I have personally seen, but also the audio recordings that were sent to me.”
“These aren't things you can pull off the internet and just drop into a song,” tyDi said. “When I read (The Outlaw Ocean) and saw the footage firsthand, I was so impressed and also so shocked in how ignorant I was to what happens at sea.”
“The World Below” by tyDi is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Through his extensive discography, which includes five full-length albums, countless singles and remixes and numerous EPs across diverse genres on various labels from Republic to Armada, tyDi has topped global charts, toured the world and made an indelible mark on the music world.
tyDi said his release for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project is different from what he usually would compose.
“This is the first time in my life where I've been given material that is completely real,” tyDi said. “I'm not talking about making music for a film that's fictional. It's inspired by not only the journalists and the things that I have personally seen, but also the audio recordings that were sent to me.”
“These aren't things you can pull off the internet and just drop into a song,” tyDi said. “When I read (The Outlaw Ocean) and saw the footage firsthand, I was so impressed and also so shocked in how ignorant I was to what happens at sea.”
“The World Below” by tyDi is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
Synesthesia Media
media@theoutlawocean.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Behind The Music: tyDi | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina