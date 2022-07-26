2-Day Women’s Retreat, 3E Event, Transforms Minds, Hearts, Business, and Life
Liza Boubari is a clinical hypnotherapist and founder of the 3E method, host of 3E Event for women, and CEO of HealWithin where women come to evolve into the person they were meant to be to make their big impact in the world.
8th Annual 3E Event Evokes, Embraces, Evolves women toward a life of greater joy and impact
Women around the world are invited to 3E Event to capitalize on their feminine strengths and make an indelible impact on the world by expanding our hearts, minds, skills, and empowerment.”GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Women around the world are invited to 3E Event to capitalize on their feminine strengths and make an indelible impact on the world.”
— Liza Boubari, Founder, Creator, Host, 3E Event
The 8th Annual 3E Event motivates, inspires, and empowers women through a guided 2-day journey to Evoke what was, Embrace what is, and Evolve to what will be. Early bird pricing is available until Aug 15. Guests registering for two get an even greater discount.
“We are more effective when we gather as a tribe to inspire and elevate one another,” says Boubari. “The 3E method elevates women by opening hearts, expanding minds, transforming lives, and being part of a legacy for internal change and external wellness.”
Taking place Sept. 29-30, 2022, at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. and hosted by Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist and founder of HealWithin, a mind-body healing center for women, 3E Event is proud to announce its powerful line-up of healers, business executives, and empowerment gurus who will guide guests along the 3E journey:
● Liza Boubari
‒ Clinical Hypnotherapist and Founder of HealWithin
‒ Liza is a healer of mind, body, and soul and the creator or the 3E methodology. After healing herself 20 years ago, she has dedicated her life to the healing and empowerment of women around the world.
● Michael D. Butler
‒ Women’s Storyteller and Book Publisher
‒ Michael turns women’s stories into books and passions into careers that empower others toward greatness.
● Lisa MacCarley
‒ Probate & Conservatorship Attorney
‒ An advocate for women’s rights, Lisa led the Britney Spears’ #FreeBritney campaign when her constitutional rights were violated and became internationally recognized as a leader of the probate court reform movement.
● Patrina Wisdom
‒ Wealth Mentor
‒ Through her Badass Bodacious Life Movement, Patrina inspires women to approach life unapologetically to become the CEO of every part of their lives.
● Mel Mason
‒ The Clutter Expert
‒ Mel guides women to free their minds and lives from clutter to experience greater happiness and abundance in every area of their lives.
● Natalie Shaghzoiam
‒ Holistic Healer
‒ Natalie guides women to transform anger and anxiety into physical, mental, and spiritual balance.
● Baydsar Thomasian
‒ Political Consultant
‒ Baydsar inspires women to aim high, solve problems, and make a difference in society.
● Conni Ponturo
‒ Pilates instructor, Pain-Free Living in Body & Mind
‒ Conni is a leading authority in pain-free living at every age through a harmonious connection of mind, emotions, and body.
● Jasmine Montoya
‒ Intuitive Guide and Healing Facilitator
‒ Jasmine guides women on their path to self-actualization, love, and peace, as they define the life they want and set a path to create the reality.
● Jennifer L. Horspool, Mistress of Ceremonies
‒ Founder of Engagement PR & Marketing
‒ An international speaker and global brand strategist, Jennifer makes business owners and executives seen, known, and revered for their expertise.
This transformational 2-day retreat will provide:
‒ The secret code to unleashing your impact on your life and others
‒ Tools to harness your inner power to make an indelible impact
‒ Insights to capitalize on your feminine strengths
‒ The guide to mastering your personal perceptions and attitudes
‒ Techniques to live in joy and connection
‒ Influence over your life trajectory
‒ Guidance to define and live your legacy, as defined by you
3E Event is sponsored by Michael D. Butler, CEO of Beyond Publishing, along with Liana Grigoryan Photography, SoCal HHA & Hospice Care, and Business Life Magazine. A quarter of the proceeds will support Heal Within International – a 501(c)(3) charity supporting motherless children.
Earlybird pricing ends Aug. 15; additional discounts available for groups of two. Additional spots are available for vendors and sponsors. If you are ready to transform your life, expand your mind, and elevate your success, come to 3E Event.
