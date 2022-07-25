Submit Release
[infographic] Newly-added key districts for people to undergo a nucleic acid test on 26 July or 27 July

MACAU, July 25 - All people who live or work in the key districts, or any person who has spent more than half an hour there on or after 22 July. They are required to take one nucleic acid test, either on 26 July or 27 July

