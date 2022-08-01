Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,145 in the last 365 days.

Your Hands Tell Your Story says Dianña as She Releases her Newest Song “Hands”

Picture of Dianña with arms outstretched and hands open

Hands by Dianña

Releases to Country and Adult Contemporary Radio and All Major Streaming Platforms August 1st

When I look at someone’s hands I can often see the life they have lived like a storybook written in their hands.”
— Dianña
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña was inspired to write her newest single “Hands” when she put her own hand on top of an older working man’s hand and was struck by the contrast. “I could just see the type of life he had led by looking at the scars and texture in his hands” Dianña said. In her own distinctive “Dianña Country” style her vocals seamlessly transition from muted to forceful to accentuate the narrative of Hands.

Hands comes on the heels of Dianña’s previous release, “Gonna Take a Real Strong Man,” which offers a poignant look back at some of the events that have shaped her life. She also hit the charts in 2022 with a novelty song, “Calm Down Karen,” which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.

Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant. Her debut country single, “Andale Yeehaw,” was released in late 2018.

Check out “Hands” on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/20NnRfrCe5FZXWL84lxVzz
Check out "Hands on SoundCloud here: https://soundcloud.com/diannacountry/hands
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
Jen@ue3promotions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Your Hands Tell Your Story says Dianña as She Releases her Newest Song “Hands”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.