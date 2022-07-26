Supreme Auctions Continues Winning Streak and Sells Stunning Lakefront Estate Near Fort Wayne, Indiana

About

Supreme Auctions, the firm who started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.

