Supreme Auctions Continues Winning Streak and Sells Stunning Lakefront Estate Near Fort Wayne, Indiana
Stonecrest Shores, on the shoreline of Lake Tippecanoe, is sold in record time!LEESBURG, IN, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a record 10-day closing, Supreme Auctions sold the extraordinary waterfront property of Stonecrest Shores. This showcase lakeside home on Lake Tippecanoe in Indiana, recently sold with Supreme Auctions in cooperation with Deb Paton-Showley of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in an unprecedented timeframe.
“We partnered with Supreme Auctions to sell our client’s large luxury lake home in Northeast Indiana,” stated Deb Paton-Showley of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. “It was a brand-new way for us to represent our clients at the lake, but for this particular property, it proved to be a perfect fit. I was very impressed with the ability to mass market that Supreme Auctions brought to the table and the ease at which they did so. They had great systems in place and their entire team was knowledgeable and knew what they were doing every step of the way, most importantly, I now have a very happy client, whose home was sold in our lake market today, at a price he was happy with.”
Stonecrest Shores features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, open-concept kitchen, exercise room, home theater, great room, master executive office, family room, and library, as well as extensive patio and porch areas that lead to the deck, pier, and shoreline.
“The results of our efforts at Stonecrest Shores were absolutely phenomenal,” stated Jennie Heal, president of Supreme Auctions. “In the 30-day marketing period leading up to the sale, we saw over 12,000 website views, 4,000 video views, and completed 28 property tours. Typically, we close within 30-days after the property goes under contract; however, we were able to close this luxury auction transaction in just ten days.”
The seller was thrilled with the results from Supreme Auctions. He knew that his home offered the serenity of the lake and a uniqueness that made it the ideal selection for a discerning owner. As it turned out, he was correct in putting his trust in Supreme who identified the right potential buyers and created the best situation for a quick and efficient sale process.
Paton-Showley went on to say: “This was a new experience for myself, as well as my client. When I heard about Supreme Auctions through our Coldwell Banker affiliation, I knew I had to explore this option for my client. The home had been on and off the market for two years prior to this without any luck using the traditional methods. After learning about the process and discussing it with my client, he chose to list the property and have us partner with Supreme Auctions. The entire team was wonderful to work with as they guided our client and ourselves through this process. I was very impressed with how all of it worked and seemed seamless from start to finish. We would do this again in a heartbeat for the right property to ensure a quick sale for them with no hassles!”
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm that started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
