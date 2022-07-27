The Survey is Open to Recognize the 2022 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™
NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association officially opens its annual survey honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) officially opened its annual survey today honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses. Now in its 14th year, this prestigious list honors the large corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBEs) and/or Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ as suppliers. The survey runs through August 31st, 2022. The winners will be announced during National Veterans Small Business Week.
“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, intsssegrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”
Visit www.navoba.org/BCVBE22 to nominate your firm today!
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of our Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC).
Our VBE/SDVBE certifications directly mirror those of the MBE and WBE certifications and ensures that any certified VBE/SDVBE is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans. We have trademarked the “Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™” and “Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise™” designations wordmarks and seals, making NaVOBA the exclusive organization certifying VBEs/SDVBEs for the private sector.
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). Our mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:
Marketing Team
NaVOBA
+1 724-362-8622 ext. 103
marketing@navoba.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn